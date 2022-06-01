Report: Phillies Make Flurry of Roster Moves on Wednesday

The Philadelphia Phillies made a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday according to NBC Sports Philly's Jim Salisbury.

Following a broken hand from a botched bunt, second baseman Jean Segura was placed on the injured list while he works through his recovery.

Speedster and manager Joe Girardi's go-to pinch runner in extra innings, Roman Quinn, was designated for assignment. Quinn slashed just .162/.225/.189 in the Majors this season.

Taking their places will be infielder/utilityman Nick Maton and pitcher Cristopher Sánchez. Both players have seen time in the big leagues and will hope to fill some of the holes left by Segura as well as assist in the bullpen.

Maton has hit .241/.360/.462 this season while Sánchez has a 2.70 ERA with 10 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched. Both were in Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

