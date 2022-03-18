Report: Philadelphia Phillies Inquired with Rays About Austin Meadows

Skip to main content
Report: Phillies Inquired with Rays About Austin Meadows

According to sources, the Philadelphia Phillies reportedly inquired with the Tampa Bay Rays regarding outfielder Austin Meadows.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their lineup for the upcoming 2022 MLB season, one spot of interest continues to be the outfield. 

Although it is widely believed that the Phillies' most recent reported signing of free agent Kyle Schwarber was meant to fill left field, they club still lacks a full time designated hitter. Schwarber's defense in the corner outfield also leaves much to be desired, so it's entirely possible he spends a bulk of time as Philadelphia's DH.

To remedy this predicament, the club is  reportedly still looking at Tampa Bay Rays' outfielder Austin Meadows, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Scott Lauber. If Meadows plays left field full-time, Schwarber can DH full-time.

While Meadows' defense isn't terrible, it's also not Gold Glove-worthy either. Offensively is where the 2019 All-Star thrives. Meadows, who has been in the league for four years, slashed .234/.315/.458 with 27 home runs and 106 RBI in 2021.

However, sources around the league have been unable to get a feel for talks or any progress made during them, according to Lauber.

Meadows' current contract with the Rays ends in 2025, following two years of arbitration in 2023 and 2024, so if Philadelphia and Tampa Bay do make a deal, Meadows would don red pinstripes for the foreseeable future.

Pending the acquisition, the Phillies' outfield would be a key part of the lineup, consisting of Bryce Harper, Schwarber, and Meadows, all of whom carry a career slugging percentage of .480 or higher.

