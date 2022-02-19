Could This Former Rays All-Star Be a Fit For the Phillies?

With the Philadelphia Phillies in dire need and the Tampa Bay Rays surplus of outfielders, they have long been speculated as trade partners. Recently, a new name has circulated in rumors. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, outfielder Austin Meadows joins Kevin Kiermaier as the most likely to be moved when the lockout is lifted.

Meadows, entering his age-27 season, is a left-handed hitting outfielder who had his best season in 2019 as a 24-year old All-Star. That season, he slashed .291/.364/.558 with 33 home runs and 89 RBI. While he struggled in the shortened 2020 season, Meadows saw his power numbers bounce back in 2021, swatting 27 long balls on his way to driving in 106 runs.

While Meadows’ slashline in 2021 was uninspiring at .234/.315/.458, his home run totals would’ve tied him for second on the Phillies with first baseman Rhys Hoskins and outfielder Andrew McCutchen. Though Hoskins did it in significantly less games, McCutchen and Meadows played a nearly identical number of games at 144 and 142, respectively.

Adding Meadows to replace McCutchen could be seen as a lateral move solely by looking at their numbers, however, Meadows’ youth presents much more potential. Therefore, Meadows could be a prime candidate to replace McCutchen's production.

By looking at other rumored targets for Philadelphia, Meadows makes a ton of sense. The club has long been rumored to have interest in outfielders Kyle Schwarber and Michael Conforto. Both are left-handed hitters that are still on the right side of 30.

With new suitors likely given the rumored implementation of a universal designated hitter, price tags for both Schwarber and Conforto could elevate and become too rich for the Phillies’ blood. In that case, the club could pivot to the much cheaper Meadows on the trade market.

Projected by Spotrac to earn $4 million this season and under team control through 2024, Meadows would be very attractive to a Philadelphia team that has been reluctant to go over the luxury tax. Unfortunately, his contract situation raises his trade value.

As the Phillies were recently ranked as one of the worst farm systems in baseball, a deal may prove difficult to reach. That being said, with the Rays cost cutting tendencies, if Philadelphia management determines the asking price to be reasonable, this could be a move that benefits them for years to come as Meadows enters his prime.

No matter who the target is, it seems that Philadelphia’s first call post lockout should be to Tampa. With both Kiermaier and Meadows checking a lot of boxes for the club, President Dave Dombrowski may as well add them to his speed dial now. Once the lockout lifts, rosters will have to fill out fast and the Phillies are still staring down glaring holes in left and center Field.

