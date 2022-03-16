Report: Phillies Reach Deal with Slugger Kyle Schwarber

Since the beginning of MLB free agency, Kyle Schwarber has been connected to the Philadelphia Phillies.

In fact, a deal between the two parties was almost finished prior to the lockout, but it appeared the two sides couldn't get the logistics of the contract in order before midnight on Dec. 1.

On Wednesday, it was announced by NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury that the Phillies had finally signed the free agent Schwarber to a deal.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal originally reported that Philadelphia was "making progress" on the free agent on Wednesday morning.

Jayson Stark of The Athletic has reported that the deal is for four-years, with an AAV of just under $20 million per year. A hefty payday for the slugger.

As stated, the Schwarber deal doesn't come as a total surprise, as he's been linked to the Phillies ever since his former hitting coach with the Washington Nationals, Kevin Long, was hired by Philadelphia in October.

The 29-year-old batted .266/.374/.554 with 32 home runs and 71 RBI in 2021 between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox.

The Phillies have found their leadoff hitter, left fielder, and lefty bat in Schwarber.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!