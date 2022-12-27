The Philadelphia Phillies have had a busy winter as they continue to improve their roster coming off of a National League pennant-winning season. Philadelphia has added marquee signings shortstop Trea Turner, starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, and vaunted relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel.

However, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is still not satisfied and may be looking to add more talent to an already prolific roster. An area they will likely continue to address is the state of the bullpen and one name they could be interested in is Zack Britton.

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Phillies have "long liked free agent Zack Britton."

Britton is the type of signing that Philadelphia has deferred to in recent seasons with Dombrowski at the helm. He is a former All-Star, brings a significant veteran presence to the staff, and would likely come without an exorbitant price tag.

Britton has been injured the majority of the past two seasons and is likely looking for just a one-year deal. When he has pitched the previous two years, it hasn't gone his way. However, his performances in 2020 and prior are some awe-inspiring stuff.

The Phillies have no issue taking fliers on ageing, yet experienced relievers. One only needs to look towards Corey Knebel, Jeurys Familia, and Ian Kennedy as examples. Britton falls right in line with those previous additions, but if he can return to anything resembling his 2020 and prior form then Philadelphia will have won the gamble.

If not, then they can cut bait after the 2023 MLB season.

It's worth a look.

