Phillies Star Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi

The Philadelphia Phillies are glad to have their MVP back in the middle of their lineup. In his first two games back to action after returning from a broken finger, Harper has played a large part in both victories against the Pittsburgh Pirates in which they outscored their opponent 13-4.

However, those wins haven't all been just on Harper. The rest of the team, specifically the young guns, or the "Phillies Daycare" as they have affectionately become known as, have played an even larger part. There is a reason the club went 32-20 in the MVP's absence.

Harper is not only aware of that fact, but embraces what they mean for the Phillies and the future of the ball club. He didn't mince words following his return on Friday evening.

“That’s what every good team has. When you go out there and spend the money on the free-agent market like we did, we need to have our young guys be able to step up, pitch, hit and do the things they can to win games. You’ve seen that with Stott. You’ve seen that with Bohmer. Vierling has been great for us, Maton.

All the guys that came up continue to have success. I believe everybody is working hard in the minor leagues and they’ve been able to come up here and really be successful.”

However, it's hard not to look past the fact that these young players have only received the chances they have because interim manager Rob Thomson has willed it so.

Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi was well known for placing preference on veteran players, regardless of performance or production. Those who suffered the most were players like Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, and Matt Vierling.

Instead, Thomson embraces those players, and with that embrace they have come to flourish. A fact not lost on Harper.

“You’ve seen that in Rob Thomson, giving them the opportunities, giving them the chances to play, and giving them the chances to be successful in every spot they’re in.”

Harper all but calls out Girardi for his management of the "Phillies Daycare" and the young players who could have provided help from the minors.

Regardless, with Harper back and the lineup fully healthy for the first time in months, the rest of this season will be fun to watch. Dreams of the postseason are not only alive, but the players and fans alike can taste it.

That's in large part due to Thomson and his management of the Daycare.

Harper couldn't be happier.

