Report: Phillies' Schwarber to Avoid Injured List

The Philadelphia Phillies believe that Kyle Schwarber will avoid the injured list after leaving Thursday's game early with a mild right calf strain, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury.

Schwarber exited the game after drawing a walk, and Brandon Marsh was brought on as a pinch-runner. It was revealed after the game by interim manager Rob Thomson why the slugger was pulled.

The timing of Schwarber's injury could not have come at a more inopportune time, as Philadelphia begins a three-game series with the New York Mets on Friday at Citi Field. Schwarber has outstanding numbers against the Mets in his career, so they'll certainly feel his absence.

Luckily, the National League home run leader is not expected to land on the IL, and was seen in the batting cage on Friday after receiving treatment for his injury.

The Athletic's Matt Gelb further added that it remains unclear whether or not Schwarber will be available to pinch hit, either in Friday's game or further on in this New York series.

Bryson Stott will lead off in the slugger's stead but, already without Bryce Harper, the Phillies are hoping they get Schwarber back sooner rather than later.

