Phillies Will Be Tested Against Mets

After facing each other 12 times in the first two months of the season, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets haven't met since May 29.

To that point, New York had embarrassed Philadelphia multiple times—when their pitching staff tossed a combined no-hitter on April 29, and when the Phillies blew a seven-run lead in the ninth to hand a victory to the Mets on May 5.

Since then, the Phillies have undergone a lot of changes. On May 29, they were 21-27, five games back of a Wild Card spot, and still had Joe Girardi as their manager.

Now, they are 62-49, have sole possession of the second NL Wild Card spot, a new manager, and they have subtracted those who did not make the team stronger. They've quickly developed into a well-rounded team that has a chance to do some damage down the stretch and into the postseason.

However, they'll have their work cut out for them in a three-game series against the surging Mets, and they'll have to do it without Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber exited Thursday's game with a mild strain in his right calf; he's considered day-to-day. It's a hefty loss for Philadelphia, as Schwarber has excellent career numbers against New York.

Game One: Friday, 7:10 p.m. - Apple TV+ | LHP Ranger Suárez vs. RHP Max Scherzer

Ranger Suárez will take the mound for the Phillies on Friday in New York. He will look to continue his stretch of successful starts, dating back to July 16. Across four starts, he's posted a 1.27 ERA and held opponents to a .225 average and .583 OPS. It will be his first time facing the Mets since April 11, in which he allowed three runs across 2.2 innings.

Ranger Suárez throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals. © Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

New York will send ace Max Scherzer to the bump. His last start against Atlanta saw Mad Max fan 11 Braves, as he held them scoreless over seven innings of work. In three starts against Philadelphia in 2022, Scherzer has a 4.24 ERA in 17 innings—his worst against any opponent this season. The Phillies hope to continue that trend.

Game Two: Saturday, 7:10 p.m. - NBC 10 | RHP Aaron Nola vs. RHP Jacob deGrom

Saturday night brings quite the pitching match-up. Aaron Nola will face the Mets for the fourth time this season, while the Phillies will meet Jacob deGrom, who recently returned from the injured list, for the first.

Nola has mostly fared well against New York this season, and will look to replicate his last start against them on May 5, where he allowed just one run on three hits in seven frames.

deGrom has only made two starts since returning from a shoulder injury on Aug. 2. In his last start against the Braves, he struck out 12 batters and the only runs he allowed came on a two-run home run to Dansby Swanson. In each of his starts, he's only pitched into the 5th or 6th inning. Knocking him out of the game early should be key for Philadelphia on Saturday.

Jacob deGrom walks off the mound after being relieved during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves. © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Game Three: Sunday, 1:40 p.m. - NBCSP | RHP Zack Wheeler vs. (probable) RHP Chris Bassitt

Zack Wheeler will face his former team on Sunday. He's pitched well against them this season, pitching to a 1.69 ERA and holding them to just a .154/.283/.308 slash in two starts.

Zack Wheeler follows through on a pitch against the Miami Marlins. © Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

New York's probable starter is right-hander Chris Bassitt. In two starts against Philadelphia in 2022, he's pitched six innings and allowed just one run in each. In his last start against the Cincinnati Reds, he threw eight innings with one unearned run crossing the plate.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!