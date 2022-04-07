Report: Philadelphia Phillies' Moniak Out Six Weeks with Hairline Fracture in Wrist

Philadelphia Phillies' 2016 first overall MLB Draft pick Mickey Moniak blasted six home runs in spring training and was on his way to cracking the Philadelphia Phillies' Opening Day roster for the first time in his career.

Manager Joe Girardi informed the 23-year-old on April 3 that he'd made the roster, and was likely slated to start on Opening Day on April 8.

However, in the Phillies' final spring training contest on Wednesday, after hitting a home run in his first at-bat, Moniak was plunked on the hand by Tampa Bay Rays' pitcher Ryan Yarborough in the fourth inning.

It was initially reported by The Athletic's Matt Gelb following Wednesday's game that Moniak's X-Rays came back negative, that he was only sporting a bruise.

On Thursday, radio host Mike Gill reported on his Twitter account that Moniak broke his hand and would miss 4-6 weeks. The report was later verified by USA Today's Bob Nightengale and NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury.

Moniak will now miss six weeks with a hairline fracture in his wrist, leaving a vacant spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster that was just announced this afternoon.

This likely means that Moniak's presumed platoon partner in center field, Matt Vierling, will receive the bulk of starts. But the man to replace Moniak on the 28-man roster as he heads to the injured list remains to be seen.

After finding some offensive success in spring training, it's a shame that Moniak had to suffer an injury at such an inopportune time. The recovery process will likely stunt the momentum he found, but the Phillies hope to get him back later in the season.

