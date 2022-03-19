Report: Philadelphia Phillies Agree to Terms With Nick Castellanos

Skip to main content
Report: Phillies Agree to Terms With Nick Castellanos

Report: Phillies Agree to Terms With Nick Castellanos

The Phillies have signed free agent Nick Castellanos, eclipsing the luxury tax for the first time in club history.

© Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Phillies have signed free agent Nick Castellanos, eclipsing the luxury tax for the first time in club history.

For the first time in their history, the Philadelphia Phillies will exceed the luxury tax. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the club has come to terms with free agent Nick Castellanos.

Per Jon Heyman of Audacy Sports, Castellanos gets a five-year/$100 million deal. 

After signing free agent Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday to a four-year/$79 million deal, it seemed like the Phillies had made their one and only big splash of the offseason. They were then within only $13 million of the first luxury tax threshold.

Castellanos' AAV easily eclipses the $230 million threshold, a line which Phillies managing partner John Middleton has refused to cross since he took control of the club.

Now that the Phillies have Castellanos and Schwarber, their defense may be a puzzle, but with the implementation of the universal DH, manager Joe Girardi should be able to start both players regularly.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Last year, Castellanos lost seven defensive runs in right field, while Schwarber lost five runs playing left field, so naturally, one of these players will start at DH almost every day.

However, the offensive production of the two sluggers might be enough to off-set the team's defensive liabilities.

Last year, Castellanos slashed .309/.362/.576 with 34 home runs in 585 plate appearances.

That level of power, combined with the addition of Schwarber's more patient approach, may make the 2022 Phillies lineup the most fearsome iteration in club history.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Assessing the Phillies' Center Field Decision
  2. Dombrowski and Girardi Speak From Phillies Spring Training
  3. Will Zack Wheeler be Ready for Opening Day?
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  7. Predicting the Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Two Former Philadelphia Phillies Among Those Who Testified in Tyler Skaggs Trial
  10. The Sad Story of the Phillies' First Black Ballplayer

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_16771434
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Agree to Terms With Nick Castellanos

By Ben Silver9 minutes ago
USATSI_12911943
News

Two Philadelphia Phillies make MLB's Top 100 Prospects List

By Declan Harris5 hours ago
USATSI_15706261
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Open Up 2022 Spring Training With a Draw

By Ben Silver7 hours ago
USATSI_16226703
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Inquired with Rays About Austin Meadows

By Declan Harris8 hours ago
USATSI_16771161
News

Thursday MLB Free Agents/Trades/Rumors Wrap-up

By Ben Silver16 hours ago
USATSI_16879633
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Continue to Show Interest in Nick Castellanos

By Ben SilverMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17081837
News

Wednesday MLB Free Agents/Trades/Rumors Wrap-up

By Ben SilverMar 17, 2022
USATSI_16982911
Opinions

What's Next Now That the Philadelphia Phillies Have Signed Kyle Schwarber?

By Ben SilverMar 16, 2022