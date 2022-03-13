Report: Philadelphia Phillies Sign Reliever Jeurys Familia

The Philadelphia Phillies have finally struck in free agency. With the ever present search for bullpen arms, the Phillies have agreed to terms with reliever Jeurys Familia, according to FanSided's Robert Murray. The deal is pending a physical.

Per The New York Post's Mike Puma, Familia's deal is for one-year, $6 million.

Entering his age 32 season, Familia has posted a 3.28 ERA for his career. In 2021, he posted a 3.94 ERA across 59.1 innings in 65 games. To this point, his entire career has been spent with the New York Mets except for 30 games as an Oakland Athletic.

While Familia is far from his All-Star form of 2016, he provides experience and depth for a bullpen that desperately needs it. Most of all, he can put up innings and has familiarity within the NL East.

Familia is far from the answer to Philadelphia's bullpen woes. However, depth is always necessary, and after this addition and the pre-lockout signing of Corey Knebel, the club is starting to build some up. With the postseason expanding to 12 teams, the Phillies will be in the thick of that race and can use all the depth they can get.

