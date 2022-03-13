Report: Philadelphia Phillies Sign Reliever Jeurys Familia

Skip to main content
Report: Phillies Sign Reliever Jeurys Familia

Report: Phillies Sign Reliever Jeurys Familia

Per Robert Murray, the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to terms with relief pitcher, Jeurys Familia.

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Per Robert Murray, the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to terms with relief pitcher, Jeurys Familia.

The Philadelphia Phillies have finally struck in free agency. With the ever present search for bullpen arms, the Phillies have agreed to terms with reliever Jeurys Familia, according to FanSided's Robert Murray. The deal is pending a physical.

Per The New York Post's Mike Puma, Familia's deal is for one-year, $6 million.

Entering his age 32 season, Familia has posted a 3.28 ERA for his career. In 2021, he posted a 3.94 ERA across 59.1 innings in 65 games. To this point, his entire career has been spent with the New York Mets except for 30 games as an Oakland Athletic.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

While Familia is far from his All-Star form of 2016, he provides experience and depth for a bullpen that desperately needs it. Most of all, he can put up innings and has familiarity within the NL East. 

Familia is far from the answer to Philadelphia's bullpen woes. However, depth is always necessary, and after this addition and the pre-lockout signing of Corey Knebel, the club is starting to build some up. With the postseason expanding to 12 teams, the Phillies will be in the thick of that race and can use all the depth they can get.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Phillies Inch Closer To Bringing Superstar Center Fielder To Philadelphia
  3. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  7. Predicting the Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Two Former Philadelphia Phillies Among Those Who Testified in Tyler Skaggs Trial
  10. The Sad Story of the Phillies' First Black Ballplayer

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_16457943
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Sign Reliever Jeurys Familia

By Jeff Fitzpatrick5 minutes ago
USATSI_16704863
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Interested in Matt Chapman

By Lauren Amour2 hours ago
USATSI_15955284
News

Report: Miami Marlins Sign Roman Quinn to Minor League Deal

By Ben Silver5 hours ago
baycare
News

Philadelphia Phillies Release Revised 2022 Spring Training Schedule

By Ben Silver7 hours ago
USATSI_16870016
News

Friday MLB Free Agency Wrap-Up

By Lauren Amour13 hours ago
USATSI_16940498
Around MLB

Report: Free Agent Carlos Rodón signs with San Francisco Giants

By Ben SilverMar 11, 2022
USATSI_10328722
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Continue to Show Interest in Kris Bryant

By Lauren AmourMar 11, 2022
USATSI_12259741
Opinions

How Does the New Competitive Balance Tax Affect the Philadelphia Phillies?

By Ben SilverMar 10, 2022