Report: Philadelphia Phillies and Eflin Avoid Arbitration With One-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Phillies and starting pitcher Zach Eflin avoided arbitration on Tuesday by agreeing to a one-year, $5.7 million contract. It also includes a mutual option for 2023 worth $15 million and includes a $150,000 buyout according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

A long term deal has been mentioned by both parties, but one has yet to come to fruition. However, it appears that this deal shows a willingness of both parties to continue the relationship.

When healthy, Eflin has been an effective middle-of-the-rotation starter. Additionally, he has pitched very well in 2022 over the course of 37.0 innings.

Speaking with the media prior to Tuesday night's game against the Atlanta Braves, Eflin appeared open to remaining in Philly long term.

“I’ve made it pretty clear that I want to be here long term. I think that was a step in the right direction to at least start those conversations. I love pitching in Philly. I love the fans in Philly. They hold their players accountable, which I’m really big into. I love everybody that’s in this organization -- the front office, the coaches, the players. My daughter was born in Jersey. There’s a lot of things. I honestly love it in Philly.”

Now with the mutual option in play, Eflin could continue to see another year in Philadelphia. Which might provide both sides enough time to come to an agreement for the long term. Likewise, Eflin could decide to test the waters of free agency in an attempt to secure a deal more to his liking.

However, it appears both sides seem to want to make this work. Speaking with Zolecki, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made it clear where the organization stands.

“We’ve expressed to them all along that we like Zach and would love to keep him in the organization. We talked about the potential [of a multiyear deal], but we just thought right now it was easier to get the one-year deal done during the middle of the season.”

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!