Chase Utley will appear on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time in 2024.

Chase Utley will always be one of the most beloved players in the history of the Philadelphia Phillies' franchise.

For good reason.

Will Utley’s resume ultimately be enough to land him in the Hall of Fame? That’s a question that will be answered soon as Utley will appear on the 2024 baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.

A six-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger award winner, Utley also played an instrumental role in helping the Phillies win the World Series in 2008.

Over 16 Major League seasons, Utley slashed .275/.358/.465 with 1,885 hits, 411 doubles, 259 home runs, 1,025 RBI, 1,103 runs and 154 stolen bases. He had three top-10 finishes in Most Valuable Player voting, but never higher than seventh.

Utley was a standout for the Phillies from 2003-15. He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers midway through ’15 and performed there admirably through ’18.

In Utley's playoff career with the Phillies, he had seven doubles, one triple, 10 homers and 25 RBI in 46 games.

With one coveted championship.

Utley was a reliable defensive player at second base and he played the game the right way with all out hustle all the time. That work ethic endeared him to the fans.

Utley’s effort could never be questioned.

It’s hard to tell if Utley has enough statistics to back up his Hall of Fame candidacy.

It took Scott Rolen six tries to get in.

It might be the same road for Utley.

But he’s certainly deserving.

