When Will Domínguez Return to the Phillies?

The Philadelphia Phillies bullpen has noticeably improved during the 2022 MLB season. One of the main reasons why the bullpen has become a strength for the ball club is the return of Seranthony Domínguez.

Domínguez has been outstanding this year after missing the 2020 MLB season and most of 2021 following Tommy John surgery he received in July 2020. The right-hander has pitched to a stunning 1.64 ERA, 2.28 FIP, and picked up 54 strikeouts across 44 innings of work in his return this season.

That's why when the 27-year-old was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 18 with right triceps tendinitis, it was a major blow. Not only has Domínguez been one of the most consistent arms out of the Phillies' bullpen, he's been one of the best relievers in the league.

Luckily, Domínguez played catch on Monday and felt "great," per reports. Furthermore, he's scheduled to play catch in the coming days and will likely begin a rehab assignment before returning to the team, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

It's possible that he rejoins the team during the next home stand against the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals, or shortly after on the road. Whenever it may be, Domínguez cannot return fast enough. While the bullpen hasn't been terrible, his absence has certainly been felt. Their 4.50 ERA since he went on the injured list ranks 22nd in MLB.

Domínguez's presence is sure to stabilize the bullpen down the stretch in September.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!