Happy New Year! Here are three of the boldest predictions we could come up with for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The calendar has officially flipped to 2023.

Happy new year.

For the Philadelphia Phillies, they’re hoping this new year will be the happiest one since ’08 when the season ended with a parade down Broad Street.

Last year ended with a heartbreaking six-game defeat in the World Series against the Houston Astros.

That was then.

This is a new year.

Here are three bold predictions for the Phillies in ’23:

1. Bryce Harper will return sooner than the anticipated timeframe of mid-July.

The Phillies will advance as far as Harper will take them.

Even if he’s ultimately unable to play right field this season, Harper’s presence as a designated hitter will be huge. They went 32-20 during the regular season when he recovered from a fractured thumb.

While Harper struggled down the stretch, his contributions in the postseason were immense. The Phillies wouldn’t have come within two games of a championship without him.

No way.

Now, the Phillies need to be careful with Harper’s rehab. They don’t need to rush him back. The Phillies are talented enough to earn a playoff spot regardless of how many games Harper plays.

Knowing Harper’s competitive spirit, he’s going to aim to come back as soon as possible.

I just have a feeling it will be sooner than mid-July. It will get tougher and tougher for Harper to watch his teammates competing without him.

2. Zack Wheeler will be in contention for the National League Cy Young Award.

Even with a triceps injury down the stretch, Wheeler went 12-7 with a 2.82 ERA in 26 starts.

Since joining the Phillies as a free agent before the ’20 season, Wheeler has been one of the top pitchers in all of Major League Baseball with a sub 3.00 ERA.

Wheeler’s professional approach has never changed and there’s no reason to believe anything will be different moving forward.

The biggest key with any pitcher is health.

The Phillies will have to monitor Wheeler’s innings early in the season so he’ll be fresh in September.

The stuff is evident. He’s as good as any pitcher when his command and velocity are in sync.

I’m expecting a breakout season from the hard-throwing right-hander.

3 . Trea Turner will prove to be the best free agent signing of anyone on any team.

It seems ludicrous to say, but the 11-year, $300 million deal will end up looking like a bargain.

Turner is a five-tool player and will not be fazed by the difficulty of performing in Philadelphia. He will quickly become a fan favorite.

With Turner anchoring the team defensively at shortstop, they will automatically be improved in that area.

Turner can hit for contact, for power, in situations – anything manager Rob Thomson needs. He can steal bases, too, which is needed at the top of any lineup.

With Harper out at the start, Turner will become an All-Star in his first season with the Phillies. No question about it.

Beyond that, it wouldn't surprise me if Turner winds up in the conversation for the NL Most Valuable Player.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!