Despite What May Happen to Hoskins in the Future, Just Enjoy the Ride Now

Rhys Hoskins will become a free agent following the 2023 regular season.

But will he remain with the Philadelphia Phillies?

That’s a polarizing question about a polarizing player.

Hoskins was a huge reason why the Phillies advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2011 and then came within two games of a World Series title.

Hoskins hit .246 with 30 home runs and 79 RBI. He added six homers and 12 RBI in 17 postseason games.

On the flip side, there were 12 errors in the regular season and some costly miscues and mental mistakes in the playoffs.

It was enough to wonder if Hoskins could be the long term solution at first base.

Hoskins’ agent Scott Boras recently held an exclusive interview with NBC 10 and outlined why Hoskins should be re-signed in Philadelphia.

“And we have to remember this: some people can’t play in Philadelphia,” Boras told NBC 10. “Some people can’t play in major markets. And you already know that you have someone like Rhys who can. And I think you need to take those things seriously, because a lot of players who have a lot of skill can come here and not be effective.

“And when you have a proven commodity in a major market like this, you have to really do your best to hold onto them.”

Hoskins will turn 30 in March, but he’s certainly capable of producing for a number of years.

Especially if he’s ultimately used as a designated hitter.

“Philadelphia is about excellence, that’s what they are,” Boras told NBC 10. “Rhys’ leadership, (he’s) just a cog in the middle of the lineup. You gotta remember is Rhys is a young guy. And so age wise, when you look at the contracts that exist here for their sluggers, they’ll have maybe a couple years left, and Rhys still will have longevity in his career that might go eight or nine years.”

Really what it comes down to is this – money.

It always does.

The Phillies have not been shy in spending which sends a clear message to the passionate fanbase. They want to win. They want to win now. They want to win for years to come.

In this particular case, it’s a tossup whether Hoskins stays or tests the market.

It wouldn’t be crushing if Hoskins moves on after this season. Surely, the Phillies have a contingency plan.

For now, just enjoy the current situation.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!