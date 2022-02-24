Could These High-Profile Free Agents Sign with the Phillies?

Saturday, Feb. 26 was supposed to be the start of the Philadelphia Phillies' 34-game spring training schedule. Instead, the MLB lockout continues and many top free agents remain unsigned during a time in which they should be getting acclimated to their new clubs.

For the Phillies, who still have gaping holes at a variety of positions, these players could be a lifeline to a playoff berth, an accomplishment fans haven’t witnessed in over a decade.

Considering John Middleton’s wealth, but his lack of initiative to spend it, the Phillies have the ability to sign multiple big picture free agents, or they could deign to spend their budget on lesser players.

Either way, these players must sign somewhere before Opening Day, whenever that may be.

Carlos Correa, SS

Potential Contract: 9 years/$320 million

Predicted Team: New York Yankees

Other Options: Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros

There was a lot of smoke surrounding Correa joining the Tigers pre-lockout. Apparently, the two sides couldn't come to a deal so Detroit instead signed Javy Báez. Báez has defensive experience at both second base and shortstop, so this deal doesn’t entirely preclude the Tigers from signing an entirely new middle-infield just as the Texas Rangers did.

However, the Yankees have notoriously deep pockets and currently lack a top quality major league shortstop or shortstop prospect. Gleyber Torres started 104 games there last year, but his OPS was on the wrong side of .700.

Correa seems like a snug fit to play in the Bronx, plus it’s not like he could become much more hated.

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Potential Contract: 6 years/$135 million

Predicted Team: Atlanta Braves

Other Options: New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers

The current news on Freddie Freeman says there is currently a divide between him and the Braves front office. Freeman wants a six-year deal, the Braves want a five-year deal.

This isn’t something that should be too difficult for the two sides to iron out, the gap isn’t monstrous. It would be especially disheartening for the Braves given their coming off a World Series title and Freeman has been the face of the franchise for over a decade.

While rumors swirl about Freeman leaving Atlanta once the lockout ends, there should be little doubt that the Braves slugger will stay with the Phillies’ NL East rivals.

Kris Bryant, 3B/OF

Potential Contract: 7 years/$185 million

Predicted Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Other Options: Seattle Mariners, San Diego Padres

Prior to the lockout, a highly enticing landing spot for Kris Bryant may have been the New York Mets, but they’ve already committed $254.5 million to free agents this offseason. The Phillies have now usurped the Mets as Bryant’s most likely destination.

Most important to the Phillies would be Bryant’s positional flexibility. The Phillies have holes in both left and center field, as well as a potential problem as third base with the implementation of the universal designated hitter. Alec Bohm has already displayed defensive struggles so he’ll likely spend a healthy share of his innings at first base or DH this season.

Luckily for the Phillies, Bryant’s main positions are third base and left field, he even started 13 games last year in center field. Along with these facets, Bryant could also potentially hit leadoff, a hole the Phillies haven’t consistently filled since the days of Jimmy Rollins.

Trevor Story, SS

Potential Contract: 6 years/$135 million

Predicted Team: Houston Astros

Other Options: Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners

Story might not have quite the market he had back in November. The Rangers and Tigers, two teams desperately in need of shortstops, have already plucked three of the top five off the free agent board.

The Astros if they lose Correa, however, could be an ideal landing spot. They’ve shown they are willing to spend money and already offered Correa an extension in the $100-$200 million range.

Meanwhile, a team like the burgeoning Mariners might have an opening for Story at second base. They’ve already committed to former-Phillie J.P. Crawford at shortstop.

The Phillies could be another landing spot for Story, but their available money might be better served in the outfield as shortstop Bryson Stott climbs the ranks of top minor league prospects.

Nick Castellanos, OF

Potential Contract: 5 years/$125 million

Predicted Team: San Diego Padres

Other Options: Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox

Castellanos is a player the Phillies could certainly benefit from signing, but he might not be the perfect fit. His defensive liabilities are well-known, though he would fit rather nicely at leadoff.

Instead, the Padres, looking to improve on a disastrous 2021 might be a better fit. Their outfield last year consisted of Tommy Pham, Trent Grisham, and Wil Myers, none of whom are particularly heavy hitters. Their window is wide open, Castellanos would fit perfectly in an outfield where defensive-wiz center field Grisham is already covering plenty of ground.

Kyle Schwarber, OF/DH

Potential Contract: 4 years/$95 million

Predicted Team: Boston Red Sox

Other Options: Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers

Schwarber has been linked to the Phillies countless times since the end of the 2021 regular season, but with the new DH rule, his landing in Philadelphia seems less and less likely.

Due to these changes, his price tag has already risen tremendously higher than initial valuations. Plus, the Phillies already struggle with poor defensive play all around the diamond, it seems counterintuitive to add another poor defender and potential DH.

His service would be better appreciated in Boston. There, Red Sox current DH J.D. Martinez has his contract expire after the 2022 season and Schwarber would be hugely benefited by the Green Monster in left field, meaning he’d have to cover less ground tracking down fly balls.

Michael Conforto, OF

Potential Contract: 4 years/$85 million

Predicted Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Other Options: Cincinnati Reds

Among top outfielder free agent options, it seems Conforto has somewhat flown under the radar. His market is weakened by a lackluster 2021 and all the other top talent in 2022’s free agent class.

Nevertheless, he’s a prime candidate to rebound in 2022. His BAbip dropped precipitously in 2021 and he plays a steady defensive left field. Conforto has accrued 10 DRS there for his career. The former Met could also slot nicely into the Phillies leadoff spot with a 12.1% career walk-rate and .356 career OBP.

Of course, the Phillies signing Bryant would preclude them from signing Conforto and vice versa, but if the Phillies want a cheaper leadoff option with high-upside, Conforto is the man for the job.

