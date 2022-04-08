Storylines to Follow for the Philadelphia Phillies' 2022 Season

As the page turns to the 2022 regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies seem ready to go. After a spring filled with 30 home runs, their identity looks set. They will plate a ton of runs.

Beyond the long balls, they are plenty of story lines to follow this season. The Inside the Phillies team takes a look at some of their favorites:

Jeff Fitzpatrick: The Present vs. The Future

With Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott both on the Opening Day roster, Manager Joe Girardi will have to be creative to give both of them consistent playing time. This puzzle becomes even more challenging when factoring in the improved spring of Didi Gregorius.

Shortstop will be manned by either Gregorius or Stott. Considering Bohm's struggles defensively at third, his bat will have to warrant his playing time in the lineup. Otherwise, the decision becomes purely Stott and Gregorius battling it out for shortstop and the other plays third.

Philadelphia Phillies infielders Didi Gregorius (Left) and Alec Bohm (Right) © Kam Nedd-USA TODAY Sports

After struggling to the tune of a .209 average with only 13 home runs, Gregorius was far from guaranteed to be on the roster this year. Showing glimpses of his old self this spring helped him battle his back into favor. With his impending free agency, and the presence of Stott and Bohm, it seems a near certainty that this will be Gregorius' swan song in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Stott figures to be in the best spot of the three. He is the heir apparent at shortstop after parlaying a phenomenal Arizona Fall League stint with a red-hot spring training. Originally a first round pick out of Las Vegas, Stott has also formed a fast friendship with franchise player Bryce Harper. All things considered, Stott figures to be the mainstay in the lineup between the three.

Bohm has the chance to make things difficult for Girardi. Like Gregorius, Bohm struggled greatly last year to the point of being sent back to the minor leagues. The difference is seen in their future impact on the organization.

Back in 2020, Bohm was viewed highly enough to be the runner-up for the NL Rookie of the Year award. Though he's lost some of that shine, there's is still hope that he can return to form.

With pressure mounted to make the postseason, it will be telling how long of a leash Girardi gives Bohm with Gregorius representing a veteran option. The question will be just how long the Phillies skipper looks to prioritize the long term development of Bohm versus what's best in the short term for the club.

Ben Silver: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez is an anomaly. Since Bob Gibson in 1968, no starting pitcher has thrown more than 100 innings and had an ERA as low as Suárez.

In 2021, Suárez posted an xERA in the 96th percentile of MLB, 2.62. His FIP was a similar 2.72. Suárez was also at the top of the league in barrel%, hardhit%, xwOBA, and xSLG.

This is all to say that Suárez deserves all the praise he's gotten over the past offseason for his performance in 2021. He's got the peripherals to continue his dominance in 2022.

The eye test agrees as well, perhaps just as much if not more than his peripherals. In his final spring training start, he was lifted after 43 pitches and 3.2 innings of a perfect game. His command is elite and he forces soft contact to almost every batter.

One question remains. Can he stay healthy for a full 162-game season?

It's something that's never been asked of Suárez before. In 2021, he was called up in May, and in 2019, he was called up in June and pitched an impressive 48.2 innings out of the bullpen.

His delivery isn't particularly erratic and he doesn't throw hard, but the physical and mental stress of a baseball season is difficult for even the most durable of players.

If Suárez breaks out in 2022, the most difficult barrier won't be his performance, but his ability to start 30 or more games.

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suárez © Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Lauren Amour: Seranthony Domínguez

Seranthony Domínguez has been an intriguing pitcher within the Phillies' organization before he even made his major league debut in 2018. He throws hard, and has a nasty pitch arsenal that is capable of getting big outs in crucial games.

However, when Domínguez went down with injury in 2019 and recovered from Tommy John surgery for all of 2020 and most of 2021, he went from being one of the most promising arms out of the Philadelphia bullpen to a big question mark. In fact, there were doubts that he'd be able to achieve the dominance he once found, or even return to baseball at all.

Luckily for the Phillies, Domínguez fully recovered, and following some rehab stints in the minors, was activated from the injured list on Sept. 1, 2021. He only appeared in one major league game for the Phillies, pitching one inning and picking up a strikeout.

There was no way to tell if Dominguez still had his 2018 form left in him, the one that pitched to a 2.95 ERA, picked up 16 saves and struck out 74 batters in 58 innings. But if his 2022 spring training is any indication, Domínguez is ready to get back to the show and pitch meaningful innings out of the bullpen for Philadelphia.

"He’s been through a lot. It’s really been since 2019 in June, right? I mean, he’s persevered, he’s stayed at it," said Girardi. "I give [assistant athletic trainer] Joe Rauch a lot of credit for all the work that he put in with him. Seranthony looks great, it’s a great story."

His 7.50 ERA—inflated by a pitiful inning vs. the Yankees where he allowed a three-run home run to Aaron Judge—doesn't tell the full story of his spring. Overall, Domínguez picked up ten strikeouts, and in his first outing of the spring against the Tigers on March 22, he struck out the side on 14 pitches and was hitting 96-97 mph.

Domínguez staying healthy throughout 2022 will be paramount to the Phillies' success. If healthy, he will be a threat out of the Phillies' bullpen, something they've lacked for several seasons, and could be a difference maker for the club down the stretch.

There is certainly no shortage of storylines to follow this year. From the youth in the infield, the potential breakout of Suárez or the long awaited return of Domínguez, each unit has something to watch closely this year. If everything clicks, the Philadelphia Phillies will certainly be a team to look out for through the regular season and beyond.

Alex Carr: The Domino Effect of the Phillies Lineup

The Phillies made two massive splashes in the free agent market this offseason when they signed a pair of the biggest bats available in Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber.

Adding these two bats to an already solid lineup makes for a substantial offensive upgrade, and their presence alone is bound to aid in improving some of the Phillies other hitters simultaneously.

Rhys Hoskins no longer has to worry about being Bryce Harper's only major slugging protection. Could this alleviation of pressure unlock the true potential in Hoskins' power tool?

The same goes for J.T. Realmuto, who can now set aside thoughts of being the Phillies second or third best hitter, and can instead focus on taking strides toward improving his ground ball rate.

The Phillies younger hitters like Matt Vierling, Bryson Stott, and Alec Bohm, are also ensured spots at the bottom of the everyday order, taking them out of high-pressure scenarios, and allowing them to put the majority of their energy into their improvement at the plate.

It will be fascinating to watch how each member of this Phillies lineup impacts one another on a daily basis, but one way or another, these boys are going to hit.

As the baseball season begins, and hopefully continues into October, be sure to stay tuned to Inside the Phillies as we follow these storylines with real-time coverage.

