Philadelphia Phillies Break Even Against Hardest April Schedule in Baseball

According to ESPN's Relative Power Index, the Philadelphia Phillies boasted the toughest April schedule in all of baseball. They faced the New York Mets (16-7) five times, the oft-overlooked Miami Marlins (12-9) four times, the surprising Colorado Rockies (13-9) seven times, and the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers (15-8) three times.

The Relative Power Index takes into account not only the faced-teams' records, but their respective RPI numbers as well, creating a relatively balanced metric to judge schedule strength, while also including staying power.

The Phillies now enter the month of May, which brings with it another deadly schedule. They'll stare down the Texas Rangers (8-14) twice, the Mets seven times, and a west coast contingent of the Los Angeles Dodgers (14-7), San Diego Padres (15-8), Seattle Mariners (12-10), and San Francisco Giants (14-8) a combined fifteen times.

They'll also see their struggling rival Atlanta Braves (10-13) four times. The Braves had the easiest record in baseball, per ESPN's RPI. Of course, all of that goes out the window when two National League East teams play one another.

April didn't go the way the Phillies wanted it to, but they could be in for a surprising next 30 days.

Kyle Schwarber has begun to heat up, smashing three home runs in his last two games, and placing third among Phillies position players in fWAR with 0.7.

Alec Bohm, the undeniable April MVP for the Phillies, showcased more improved defense against the Mets this past weekend, and has looked very comfortable in the box.

Even the Phillies' rotation has looked good exiting the month. Six of their last eight outings have gone for quality starts, and both Aaron Nola (3.90 ERA / 2.27 xERA) and Zach Eflin (4.50 ERA / 2.64 xERA) look to be getting the short end of the stick defensively. Each have gaps of nearly two whole points between their actual and expected ERA's.

As long as the Phillies can stay the course, they should be up for the challenge that their next month of games will present. After all, their schedule becomes considerably easier after early June. They face the likely-to-be worst teams in baseball (Arizona, Washington, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati) 31 times between mid-June thru August.

The Phillies built their team, particularly their offense, to pummel "bad" teams. If they can manage to break even against the better squads they face, they should be able to find some breathing room against the worse ones.

A disappointing April is better than a disappointing September. Hopefully, it's only up from here for the Phightins.

