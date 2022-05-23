Can the Philadelphia Phillies Remedy Old Trends When Facing the Atlanta Braves?

Skip to main content
Can the Phillies Remedy Old Trends When Facing Braves?

Can the Phillies Remedy Old Trends When Facing Braves?

The Philadelphia Phillies start their season series against the Braves with a four-game set in Atlanta this week, but can they reverse their luck?

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies start their season series against the Braves with a four-game set in Atlanta this week, but can they reverse their luck?

32-35. 

That's the Philadelphia Phillies record against the Atlanta Braves since 2018. In that time, the Braves have won four NL East crowns, 21 playoff games, and a World Series championship. 32-35 is also the Phillies record against the Miami Marlins since 2018, whose record in that span is 218-327.

It's been obvious for years that the Phillies play down to bad teams, a trend exemplified by their 4-3 season-series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers last week.

For Philadelphia to have any shot at snapping their decade-long postseason drought, they'll have to begin beating bad teams, and that begins right now with their NL East counterparts.

In the NL East, only the New York Mets' record rests above .500. The Washington Nationals are mired in a rebuild, while the Phillies and Braves attempt to make noise with aging rosters.

The average age of the two teams currently tied for second place in the NL East are both almost exactly 29-years-old. But unlike the Phillies, the Braves have played to their current 19-22 record.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

With a run differential of -11, both the Braves offense and pitching has been lackluster. While their 2021 World Series-winning squad rested below .500 until August, their run differential always indicated more potential than their record.

But in losing Freddie Freeman, Jorge Soler, and much of their relief core, the Braves have faltered.

Meanwhile, the Phillies have played like front-runners, scoring runs in bunches, but unable to create come-from-behind energy. The storyline is tired, but they are 3-7 in one-run games and 6-3 in blowouts. Philadelphia's run differential indicates a 22-19 record, but they've been unable to capitalize on run-scoring opportunities throughout 2022.

The Braves are a team the Phillies can, and should, beat. By the numbers, the Phillies have a far superior offense, defense, and starting rotation.

Yes, you read that correctly, even on defense the Phillies out-class the Braves. The Braves are the worst defensive team in baseball in 2022, accruing 12.5 UZR (Ultimate Zone Rating) to begin the year.

The Braves are an aging team with a failing farm system. All signs point to their way out of the picture for NL East contention. If the Phillies aim to be a contender in the National League, the Braves are a team that must be soundly beat.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_16439431
Opinions

Can the Philadelphia Phillies Remedy Old Trends When Facing the Atlanta Braves?

By Ben Silver2 minutes ago
inside the phillies 16x9
Podcast

Inside the Phillies Podcast: Are the Philadelphia Phillies Good, Does Anyone Know?

By Ben Silver1 hour ago
USATSI_17765723
News

Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Weekend Recap: O'Hoppe Rounds Out Absurd Week

By Alex Carr2 hours ago
USATSI_18329209
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Look For Revenge Against NL East Rival Atlanta Braves

By Declan Harris4 hours ago
USATSI_16721460
Opinions

It's Time to Be Concerned About Philadelphia Phillies' Realmuto

By Ben Silver21 hours ago
Zach Eflin
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Surge Late to Avoid Sweep

By Tom Skulski22 hours ago
USATSI_18020345
Prospects

Phillies MiLB Recap: Moniak Shines in Philadelphia Phillies Rehab Debut

By Alex CarrMay 21, 2022
USATSI_18313758
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Drop Series Opener to Dodgers

By Lauren AmourMay 21, 2022