Phillies International Scouting Director Optimistic About Caba’s Future
The Philadelphia Phillies recently agreed to terms with No. 13 international prospect Jesus Caba for $3 million, according to ESPN.com’s Jesse Sanchez.
The money exchanged now sounds like a bargain.
"I’ve been doing this for 27 years, and I’ve never seen a shortstop move around like he does. I really haven’t,” Phillies international scouting director Sal Agostinelli told Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
The switch hitter projects to be a consistent hitter and a stellar infielder with a strong arm.
Agostinelli continued to gush about Caba in a conversation with Coffey.
“Body type, I compare him to (the New York Mets’) Francisco Lindor,” Agostinelli said. “I don’t know if he’s going to have Lindor’s power, but he can play shortstop every bit as good as Lindor right now. I think Caba is going to be more of a number 2 hitter, .270, hit some doubles. He has a little pop in his bat, too. But he’s seventeen. It’s kind of difficult to put a power grade on a guy when he’s so young.
“But he’s really good defensively. He’s as good as it gets, in my opinion. I think the only thing that would stop him from playing in the big leagues, defensively, right now is that he’d make some errors – just because he’d be in awe. Like the emotion of it. But he’s going to be there.”
