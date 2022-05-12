As Hoskins Heats Up, So Does the Philadelphia Phillies' Offense

Skip to main content
As Hoskins Heats Up, So Does the Phillies' Offense

As Hoskins Heats Up, So Does the Phillies' Offense

Rhys Hoskins is heating up, and the Philadelphia Phillies lineup is about to get that much more dangerous.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Rhys Hoskins is heating up, and the Philadelphia Phillies lineup is about to get that much more dangerous.

The Philadelphia Phillies have a lineup designed to mash; It's been the narrative since they went out and spent a large amount of money on sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos. 

But aside from a few games this season, this offense has largely underperformed. One key to their success—when they have had it—has been Rhys Hoskins. 

The Phillies' first baseman is an interesting case. He has incredible highs when he's in-form, but also experiences damning lows. The club sticks by him when he slumps, though, because they know he will eventually rebound.

Hoskins began the season hitting .296/.441/.556 with four doubles and a home run over the first nine games. During that span, Philadelphia took one of the only two series the have won this season and scored 38 runs. 

Over the next 16 games, his bat became ice cold; .142/.218/.265 was his slash line to end the month of April. In that span, he uncharacteristically drew just 15 walks. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

But through in eight games in May, he has seen improvement and a rebound could be occurring. On Monday, he secured three hits, one of which was a home run, in a game against the Seattle Mariners in which Philadelphia went on to win 9-0.

In Tuesday night's matchup, Hoskins again hit a home run against the Mariners. Despite falling short 5-4, the Phillies' lineup looks much more dangerous when Hoskins performs. 

Calls from fans for a Hoskins trade are somewhat contradictory given that just last season, his absence played a factor in this team not making the postseason. Without his protection in the lineup behind Bryce Harper, the Phillies offense faltered when it mattered most.

Hoskins is still the same player as he always has been. These ups and downs, highs and lows, are not a new part of his game. The team must remain loyal to him because when he produces, the entire lineup benefits.

The last two games very well may be the beginning of his rebound and subsequent hot stretch. If it is, the Phillies offense and lineup just became that much more dangerous. 

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  2. Andrew Painter is Off to a Historic Start
  3. Phillies Top-10 Prospects Heading Into the 2022 MLB Season
  4. 18-Year-Old Phillies Prospect is Making History
  5. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  6. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  7. This Unlikely Draft Pick Could be the Final Piece in the Phillies Next Blockbuster Trade
  8. "The Family Was More Nervous Than Him," Stott’s Relatives on Debut
  9. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  10. Why Did the Phillies Forget About These Top Prospects?

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_18237417
Opinions

As Hoskins Heats Up, So Does the Philadelphia Phillies' Offense

By Kade Kistner36 seconds ago
USATSI_18246960
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Win Series Against Seattle Mariners on Heels of Hoskins Slam

By Kade Kistner56 minutes ago
USATSI_18205789
News

Wheeler Set to Return and Make Start on Thursday Against Los Angeles Dodgers

By Ben Silver5 hours ago
USATSI_18103441
News

Falter Returns to Philadelphia Phillies as Vierling Experiment Comes to an End

By Ben Silver7 hours ago
USATSI_17765723
Prospects

Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: A Dull, Dismal Day

By Alex Carr8 hours ago
Aaron Nola 2
Game Day

Philadelphia Phillies Fall to Mariners as Robbie Ray Dominates

By Tom Skulski10 hours ago
baycare
Opinions

What Role Will Morales Play with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022?

By Ben SilverMay 10, 2022
USATSI_14830045
News

Philadelphia Phillies Trade for Bullpen Depth from San Francisco Giants

By Ben SilverMay 10, 2022