As Hoskins Heats Up, So Does the Philadelphia Phillies' Offense

The Philadelphia Phillies have a lineup designed to mash; It's been the narrative since they went out and spent a large amount of money on sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos.

But aside from a few games this season, this offense has largely underperformed. One key to their success—when they have had it—has been Rhys Hoskins.

The Phillies' first baseman is an interesting case. He has incredible highs when he's in-form, but also experiences damning lows. The club sticks by him when he slumps, though, because they know he will eventually rebound.

Hoskins began the season hitting .296/.441/.556 with four doubles and a home run over the first nine games. During that span, Philadelphia took one of the only two series the have won this season and scored 38 runs.

Over the next 16 games, his bat became ice cold; .142/.218/.265 was his slash line to end the month of April. In that span, he uncharacteristically drew just 15 walks.

But through in eight games in May, he has seen improvement and a rebound could be occurring. On Monday, he secured three hits, one of which was a home run, in a game against the Seattle Mariners in which Philadelphia went on to win 9-0.

In Tuesday night's matchup, Hoskins again hit a home run against the Mariners. Despite falling short 5-4, the Phillies' lineup looks much more dangerous when Hoskins performs.

Calls from fans for a Hoskins trade are somewhat contradictory given that just last season, his absence played a factor in this team not making the postseason. Without his protection in the lineup behind Bryce Harper, the Phillies offense faltered when it mattered most.

Hoskins is still the same player as he always has been. These ups and downs, highs and lows, are not a new part of his game. The team must remain loyal to him because when he produces, the entire lineup benefits.

The last two games very well may be the beginning of his rebound and subsequent hot stretch. If it is, the Phillies offense and lineup just became that much more dangerous.

