With Free Agency Reopening, What Will the Phillies Do First?

With free agency finally reopened following the lockout implemented in early December, it seems fans could use a refresher as to where the Philadelphia Phillies stand. Prior to the lockout, the club reached agreements with reliever Corey Knebel and utility infielder Johan Camargo. Knebel is currently the favorite for the closer role while Camargo is expected to provide depth off the bench.

There are still plenty of moves to be made and Andy Martino reports free agency will be open following a ratification call between the owners at around 6 p.m. ET. Once this happens, where will President of Baseball Operations, Dave Dombrowski, turn first?

It’s been no secret that the Phillies have been looking to add a left fielder. In the days leading up to the lockout, many seemed to be on watch for former World Champion Kyle Schwarber to sign in Philadelphia. Dombrowski laid out in his wish list that they were looking for a left-handed, middle-of-the-order bat and a corner outfielder. It was also made abundantly clear that the club’s preference was not to forfeit a draft pick.

When breaking down this wish list, all signs point to Schwarber. In 2021, he swatted 32 home runs and slashed .266/.374/.554 between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox. Notably, 25 of his home runs came in the first 72 games as a National under new Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long. The chance to reunite could be as enticing to Schwarber as it would be for Long and his new team.

Schwarber would fit seamlessly into a few different spots in Philadelphia’s lineup. His 32 home runs would be second to only Bryce Harper. Likewise, Schwarber would only trail him in OBP. That level of production would slot perfectly into either the fifth or leadoff spot, two areas in which the Phillies could stand to improve.

The main deficiency would be on the defensive side. By adding Schwarber, the team would further stress the need for a lockdown defender in center field. After striking out on Starling Marte in free agency, Dombrowski likely will have to turn to the trade market.

Even despite the freeze on transactions, rumors swirled on names such as Kevin Kiermaier, Bryan Reynolds and Cedric Mullins being available. While Mullins and Reynolds are likely to have high prospect costs, Kiermaier appears to be a match made in heaven.

As a three-time Gold Glove Award winner, Kiermaier would be the type of defender that allows Philadelphia to utilize lesser defenders such as Harper and Schwarber at the corners. To that same effect, the big bats in the rest of the lineup and the implementation of the universal DH would mitigate the offensive limitations of Kiermaier.

With Tampa Bay being a perennial contender, common sense tells that they wouldn’t trade away a core member of their roster. However, the Rays are notorious for their penny-pinching ways, exemplified by nearly their entire outfield other than Randy Arozarena being connected in trade conversations. As the oldest and most expensive of them, Kiermaier seems likely to go.

Thus far, Phillies owner John Middleton has been reluctant to go over the luxury tax threshold. As part of the new collective bargaining agreement, this threshold will go up by 9% to $230 million. For the Phillies, this appears to represent the budget going up to a point where Schwarber and Kiermaier are a very real possibility among other options.

No matter who lands in Philadelphia, expect a flurry of roster moves when free agency opens beyond that of any trade deadline or Winter Meetings.

