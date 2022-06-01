Inside the Phillies Podcast: Don't Let the Phillies Get You Down

Skip to main content
Podcast: Don't Let the Phillies Get You Down

The Inside the Phillies staff discuss the Philadelphia Phillies struggles.

© Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Carr, Kade Kistner and Ben Silver talk the Philadelphia Phillies recent struggles, who their new manager could be and the strength of schedule going forward.

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

