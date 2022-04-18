Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Iron Pigs Score 19 in Easter rout of Worcester

Skip to main content
Phillies MiLB Recap: Iron Pigs Score 19 in Easter rout of Worcester

The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs exploded for 19 runs, plus everything else you missed from the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliates on Sunday!

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs scored a whopping 19 runs in their win over the Worcester Red Sox, and the other Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliates saw some successful Easter Sunday performances as well.

Here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Daily Winners:

Triple-A: CF Roman Quinn - 2-for-2, HR, 3 R, RBI, 3 BB

Yes, he's back! Roman Quinn has begun his second go-round with the Iron Pigs with a splash, as he's now batting .429 with a 1.636 OPS across his first three games in Lehigh Valley. It's always fun to see such a dynamic baseball player thrive.

Double-A: Did not play

High-A: RHP Christian McGowan - 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 4 K

A seventh round pick out of the 2021 draft, McGowan boasts a blazing fastball, but is otherwise relatively unrefined. Still, there are high hopes for him within the Phillies organization. His slider has the potential to reach plus levels, and he began working on a changeup last year with Clearwater.

Single-A: OF Jadiel Sanchez - 2-for-3, HR, R, 3 RBI, BB, K

Sanchez impressed once again on Sunday, further proving that he is one of the more overlooked bats within the Phillies org. He's up to a .276 average, as well as an .806 OPS on the young season, but the advanced results are also showing promise. It certainly would not be a shock to see Jadiel slip into a few 'Top Prospects' lists by midseason.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Worcester Red Sox: W 19-11

Notable Performances:

RHP Connor Brogdon - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

LHP Damon Jones - 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Brooklyn Cyclones: L 6-1

Notable Performances:

OF Johan Rojas - 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB

RHP Jason Ruffcorn - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. St. Lucie Mets: L 5-4

Notable Performances:

RHP Gunner Mayer - 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 5 K

RHP Cam Wynne - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

