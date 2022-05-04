Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Darick Hall Stays Hot

The Philadelphia Phillies' minor league affiliates split their series equally on Tuesday, as the Clearwater Threshers and Reading Phillies ultimately fell short to the Dunedin Blue Jays and Portland Sea Dogs, while the Iron Pigs and Blue Claws took home wins.

Still, two out of four isn't bad, so here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: 1B Darick Hall - 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB, K

Darick Hall is off to an incredible start to his 2022 campaign. He now boasts a 1.093 OPS on the season, as well as a .302 batting average. His 30 RBIs lead the minor leagues, and he's third in all of the minors with ten home runs.

He still struggles significantly to hit lefties, but this ascent for Hall certainly won't go unnoticed. He very well could be playing himself into a bench spot down the stretch.

Double-A: RHP James McArthur - 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 6 K

Touting the best curveball in the entirety of the Phillies' system, McArthur has had a hard time to start the 2022 season. Command troubles have plagued him early, as he's left far too many pitches out over the plate.

Opponents are hitting .352 off of him in the early goings, and while that doesn't exactly feel sustainable, it's enough to raise concern for the 25-year-old's future on the Phillies 40-man roster.

High-A: LHP Ethan Lindow - 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K

Lindow is off to an oddly incredible start thus far in 2022. Not particularly known for his strikeout-ability, the 23-year-old lefty has now K'd 24 batters across 14.2 innings of work, allowing just one earned run in the process. Opponents are hitting just .154 against him.

It would seem that Lindow has transitioned into more of a long-man role, but his velocity still sits around the 89-91 mph range. Still, the uptick in strikeouts is fascinating.

Single-A: INF Hao-Yu Lee - 3-for-4, 2 RBI, K

The 19-year-old infielder is red hot now, as he boasts a .306 average and .764 OPS entering early May.

The one concerning factor of Lee's season thus far: just four of his 22 hits have gone for extra bases. That said, his hit streak is up to eight games now, and he's 14-for-35 in that span.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Syracuse Mets: W 6-3

Notable Performances:

SS Bryson Stott - 0-for-4, BB, 2 K

RHP Connor Brogdon - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Portland Sea Dogs: L 5-4

Notable Performances:

C Logan O'Hoppe - 1-for-2, K (removed from game early, no cause listed)

RHP Francisco Morales - 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K (BS)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Hudson Valley Renegades: W 5-3

Notable Performances:

RHP Griff McGarry - 2.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 3 K

INF Casey Martin - 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays - L 3-2

Notable Performances:

OF Yhoswar Garcia - 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB, K, 2 SB

RHP Gunner Mayer - 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 4 K

