Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Iron Pigs Win Two in a Row to Start Season

Another day, another Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliate recap!

The Triple-A affiliate Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs managed to top the Columbus Clippers once again on Wednesday, serving the Guardians affiliate a 6-1 win.

Michael Mariot began on the bump for the Pigs, tossing four two-hit innings in what was a solid showing for the Lehigh Valley pitching staff.

The majority of the Pigs' runs came via small ball. Columbus helped their cause with a few throwing errors, but the home team managed to tally all six of their runs while logging just one extra-base hit.

Darick Hall, Yairo Muñoz, and Ronald Torreyes all drove runners home.

Standout Performances:

CF Dalton Guthrie: 3-for-4, 2 R, BB (.556 BA with a 1.267 OPS on season)

Guthrie, coming off of a career 2021, managed to impress once again, and is starting to draw some looks. The 2017 sixth-rounder out of Florida was primarily known as a glove-first utility man with limited offensive capability, but he's off to a hot start at the plate here in 2022.

1B Darick Hall: 2-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

An intriguing bat, Hall puts on an exit velocity show whenever he steps to the plate. He hits the ball as hard as anybody, but has trouble making consistent, meaningful contact. He's off to a nice start after a solid spring.

LHP Braeden Ogle: 1.0 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K

This lefty is one to keep tabs on. Ogle features a solid fastball, and a nasty breaking ball to pair with it. His command is poor, but when he's on, he flashes some filthy stuff.

The remainder of the Phillies Minor League affiliates begin play on Friday. Stay tuned!

