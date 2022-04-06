Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Iron Pigs Rally Late, Win 7-3 in Opener

Minor League Opening Day was a great success in Lehigh Valley, as the Philadelphia Phillies Triple-A affiliate Iron Pigs managed to rally late, and trounce the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night.

James Marvel began the night on the bump for the Iron Pigs, in what turned out to be a bullpen-led game.

Center fielder Dalton Guthrie laced a leadoff double to kick things off, but then came radio silence on offense for the Iron Pigs.

The night began to look bleak in the fifth inning, when lefty Jakob Hernandez allowed two home runs, a two-run and a solo shot, dropping Lehigh Valley into a 3-0 hole.

The score remained the same, until a wild, wild 8th inning.

The Pigs then rallied to score seven runs in the bottom of the eighth, thanks to a three-run little-league home run by second baseman, Ali Castillo. An RBI double from Will Toffey and RBI single from Donny Sands capped off the Iron Pigs' scoring, and it would remain 7-3 until the end.

Standout Performances:

3B Will Toffey - 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 BB, K, RBI, R

The infielder, acquired in trade from the San Francisco Giants for infielder Luke Williams, got off to an impressive start.

CF Dalton Guthrie - 2-for-5, 2B, 2 K, R

Guthrie, who can play virtually every position, picked up where he left off in 2021, where he posted an unusually impressive career year across two levels.

C Donny Sands - 1-for-3, 2 BB, K, RBI, R

One of the Phillies more impressive offensive catching talents, Sands will get the majority of the reps behind the plate for the Iron Pigs, that is, until one of Rafael Marchan or Logan O'Hoppe come knocking on the Triple-A door.

This Triple-A roster isn't exactly set to be chock full of talent. Currently, it is headlined by names like Hans Crouse, Donny Sands, and Mark Appel. That being said, around midseason, names like Logan O'Hoppe, Rafael Marchan, and Símon Muzziotti might start popping up as promotion candidates.

All of the Phillies other affiliates won't begin play until Friday, but isn't it great to have some Minor League Baseball back?

