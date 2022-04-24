Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Mick Abel and Andrew Painter are the Future

Never in the Philadelphia Phillies' long history has there been a pitching prospect duo like Mick Abel and Andrew Painter–let alone the trio it becomes when you throw Griff McGarry into the mix.

Abel and Painter were spectacular on Saturday, and headlined a day of wins for the Phillies Minor League affiliates.

Here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Daily Winners:

Triple-A: C Donny Sands - 3-for-4, 2B, 3 R, BB

Donny Sands just squeaks out the 'Daily Winner' award this time around, but only because of his prospect status. His teammate, Darick Hall, smashed two homers and drove in six runs, a feat that is certainly worth noting.

Sands continues to impress. His average is up to a solid .318, and he's touting a .930 OPS, alongside 15 walks to 10 strikeouts. He has been very impressive offensively as part of the Phillies' org.

Double-A: LHP Erik Miller - 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Initially, the Phillies had Miller working out of the bullpen to start the year, but the 2019 fourth rounder was still rehabbing from injury, so it seems they might've just been stretching him out.

Miller works with a high-90's fastball and some very impressive breaking stuff, and has the potential to reach a mid-rotation ceiling–but that would require him to stay healthy, which he has struggled to do early on.

High-A: RHP Mick Abel - 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K

Dominance. Abel has been working on his command early, and it shows in his impressive 18 strikeouts to just two walks allowed on the season.

His plus-plus fastball which sits high-90's, plus slider, and plus-potential changeup were all on display on Saturday night as he cruised thru five innings of scoreless baseball.

It is important to remember: Mick Abel is just 20 years old. In High-A, he is facing off against competition that are, on average, three years older than him.

Single-A: RHP Andrew Painter - 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 14 K

Andrew Painter was, legitimately, unhittable on Saturday.

His fastball touched 99, his slider was breaking every which way, and he hardly even had to break out his changeup, a pitch which has the potential to be his best secondary.

Painter now boasts 30 strikeouts across 12 innings of work this season. That is bonkers.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: W 10-8

Notable Performances:

1B Darick Hall - 3-for-5, 2 HR, 2B, 3 R, 6 RBI, K

INF Nick Maton - 2-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Harrisburg Senators: W 4-3

Notable Performances:

OF Símon Muzziotti - 0-for-2 - Removed from game with injury.

RHP Francisco Morales - 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Asheville Tourists: W 4-2

Notable Performances:

OF Johan Rojas - 1-for-4, 2B, R, SB

LHP Erubiel Armenta - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Tampa Tarpons: W 5-0

Notable Performances:

RHP Malik Binns - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

RHP Tommy McCollum - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

