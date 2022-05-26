Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: Mickey Moniak Homers, Closes in on Return

Skip to main content
Phillies MiLB Recap: Moniak Homers, Closes in on Return

The Philadelphia Phillies center fielder goes yard in his second rehab game with Reading.

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

After a disappointing Tuesday, the Philadelphia Phillies' minor league affiliates churned out a much more positive Wednesday, as they each took home the win in their respective contests.

Lehigh Valley's late insurance run paid big dividends, and Reading, powered by Mickey Moniak, Logan O'Hoppe, and a strong pitching performance, smoked the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. All the while, the Jersey Shore BlueClaws rode a Griff McGarry gem to victory, and the Clearwater Threshers staved off a late comeback by the Jupiter Hammerheads.

There's a bunch worth highlighting, so here's what you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: 2B Scott Kingery - 2-for-4, HR, R, 2 RBI, K

It hasn't been the strongest of starts for "Scotty Jetpax" as he battles his way back from rehabbing a labrum tear, but Wednesday certainly marked a step forward. The second baseman smoked a home run to left field which just cleared the wall.

Thus far, the 28-year-old is off to a slow start, posting a tepid .167 on-base percentage, striking out 11 times across seven games. He has yet to draw a walk.

It's still early for him, but Kingery will need to start making some meaningful contact quickly if he hopes to be anything other than a farmhand in 2022.

Double-A: OF Mickey Moniak - 2-for-4, HR, 3 R, RBI, BB

On his way back to the majors, Moniak has looked every bit the changed man the Phillies saw in spring training. The 23-year-old is now 8-for-19 across his rehab stint with a double, triple, and now a home run.

Upon his return, it will be interesting to see what Moniak's presence in the big league clubhouse does for team morale. Sometimes an injection of youth can give a team a big boost, and the Phillies could use that right about now.

High-A: RHP Griff McGarry - 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 K

After a rough last few starts, Griff McGarry got back on track with a stellar performance. He threw 71 pitches, racking up seven filthy strikeouts, albeit allowing three walks.

McGarry is still ramping up after suffering a spring injury, but seeing him cruise through four innings on a substantial amount of pitches is a positive sign.

He still—by far—boasts the filthiest stuff in the entirety of the Phillies' system.

Single-A: Marcus Lee Sang - 2-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB

He remains relatively unpolished, and is swinging far too often, but Lee Sang boasts a skillset that is exciting to many within the Phillies system.

With a quick bat and hands, alongside good speed, glove, and arm, Lee Sang has the potential to develop five average-or-above tools. His power is better served in finding the gaps rather than going yard, but he's got it all the same.

If he can brush up his swing decisions, the 2019 11th rounder has the potential to develop into something.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Worcester Red Sox: W 7-6

Notable Performances:

1B Darick Hall - 1-for-4, R, RBI, K

INF Nick Maton - 2-for-3, 2B, 3 R, RBI, BB

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies: W 5-1

Notable Performances:

C Logan O'Hoppe - 2-for-4, 2B

LHP Erik Miller - 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Greenville Drive: W 5-1

Notable Performances:

OF Baron Radcliff - 2-for-4, HR, 3B, 2 R, RBI, BB, K

C Rafael Marchan (rehab) - 1-for-2, 2B, 2 BB

Clearwater Threshers vs. Jupiter Hammerheads: L 0-6

RHP Manuel Urias - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

1B Anthony Quirion - 3-for-4, 2 2B, R, 3 RBI, BB, K

