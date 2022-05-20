Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Recap: O'Hoppe Stays Scorching

The three Philadelphia Phillies affiliates that played on Thursday saw some strong offensive outputs. Lehigh Valley, despite generating nine runs, fell short against the Red Wings, Reading squashed the Somerset Patriots on the back of Logan O'Hoppe's fifth home run in five games., and Jersey Shore just managed to squeeze past Wilmington in a 5-4 victory.

Clearwater unfortunately had a scheduled day off, meaning we'll have no updates on the hottest bat in the Phillies' system, Hao-Yu Lee.

But, here's everything else you missed on the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: OF Matt Vierling - 2-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI, BB, K

Re-adjusting to Triple-A hasn't exactly been easy for Vierling, but he showed a major sign of life on Thursday, mashing a home run to left field to kick off the game.

Vierling is going to be working hard to make his way back to the majors. Hopefully, the bulk of his focus will be on his ability to lift the baseball. Everything his bat comes into contact with is hit hard, but the majority of that contact is smashed right into the ground.

Here's hoping he makes some progress in this minor league stint.

Double-A: C Logan O'Hoppe - 2-for-4, HR, 3 R, 2 RBI

This is the fifth consecutive 'notable performances' inclusion for O'Hoppe.

He's nearly cresting a .400 on-base percentage on the year, sitting comfortably at .397, and has ticked his OPS up to .948. He is unstoppable right now.

High-A: OF Carlos De La Cruz - 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, 2 K

All six-foot-eight of Carlos De La Cruz is having a pretty solid start to the season in High-A.

The 22-year-old is hitting .275, alongside a .370 on-base percentage and a .920 OPS. He's still striking out at an unsustainable clip, but the fact that his pitch selection seems to have taken a step forward is interesting.

If a guy of De La Cruz's stature could learn the strike zone just a bit better, he has the chance to develop a serious offensive profile. It will be interesting to see if he can keep this up.

Single-A: DNP

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Rochester Red Wings: L 9-10

Notable Performances:

2B Scott Kingery - 2-for-5, 3B, 2 R, RBI

1B Darick Hall - 2-for-5, HR, R, 3 RBI

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Somerset Patriots: W 12-4

Notable Performances:

LHP Erik Miller - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K

OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 0-for-5, R, 3 K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks: W 5-4

Notable Performances:

RHP Cristian Hernandez - 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 1 K

LHP Erubiel Armenta - 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K

Clearwater Threshers: Did Not Play

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!