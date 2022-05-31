Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Weekend Recap: Is Brown the Next Big Breakout Arm?

The early goings have not been kind to the Philadelphia Phillies. Thankfully, many of the individual prospects that were slated to have a positive 2022 season have been doing just that, and some new breakout candidates have joined the fold too.

One of those candidates: righty Ben Brown, who has been utterly electric across his last three starts.

There are a bunch of other individual performances to highlight as well. So, without further delay, here's everything you missed from a weekend jam-packed with baseball on the Phillies farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: RHP Francisco Morales - 1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

The Phillies most exciting relief prospect allowed the first run of his Triple-A career this weekend, and while the line wasn't pretty, it's rather mind boggling that he remains in Triple-A while the Phillies' MLB bullpen struggles so mightily.

Morales now boasts an 0.83 ERA across 21.2 inning pitched this year, and has struck out 33 batters in that same span. He has his off days, but the 22 year-old has been untouchable for the most part, and has shown he has what it takes to be a Major League reliever.

The faster he can be exposed to major league hitting, the easier he'll be able to adjust.

Double-A: RHP James McArthur - 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

Wait a minute, this isn't Logan O'Hoppe?

After a tough start to the year, James McArthur is really beginning to come around. A disappointing April has evolved into a promising May, in which he's posted a 3.20 ERA across five starts, striking out 26 batters across 25.1 innings pitched. Most importantly, his walks are down significantly, ranging around a 3:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

McArthur has one of the best breaking balls in the Phillies' system. His ceiling certainly remains as that of a back-end starting pitcher, but his floor is high, in that he could eventually provide multiple innings of solid relief from the bullpen.

High-A: RHP Ben Brown - 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 K

The Ben Brown breakout is upon us.

The 22 year-old initially began his breakout campaign in 2019, but came to an abrupt halt when he learned he would go under the knife for Tommy John surgery. Thankfully, Brown bounced back, and returned throwing harder than ever. He had a bit of an adjustment period in 2021, and has since soared through his first few weeks of the 2022 season.

In his last three starts, Brown has pitched a stellar 16.1 innings, striking out 27 batters in that span without allowing a single run.

Single-A: RHP Andrew Painter - 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Andrew Painter continues to put up wild numbers.

The walks have been a bit of a problem of late. Painter walked 12 batters in 20.2 innings in the month of May. That said, this is the same guy who boasts a 1.38 ERA across 32.2 innings pitched this year, alongside 60 strikeouts.

The Phillies primarily have Painter working with his fastball and slider at the moment. This is interesting, as Painter also boasts a plus-potential changeup, and a good curveball. They seem to be taking it a bit slower with him, but a promotion should be in the cards some time soon.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Worcester Red Sox: L 2-16, L 0-2, L 2-10

Notable Performances:

1B Darick Hall - 1-for-8, RBI, 4 K

OF Matt Vierling - 3-for-14, 3B, 2 R, 2 K

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies: L 4-6, W 11-2, L 7-9

Notable Performances:

RHP Noah Skirrow - 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K

C Logan O'Hoppe - 2-for-11, 3 R, 3 BB

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Greenville Drive: W 3-2, W 5-1, L 2-4

Notable Performances:

OF Ethan Wilson - 4-for-9, HR, 2B, R, 4 RBI, BB, K, SB

RHP Mick Abel - 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 7 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Jupiter Hammerheads: L 2-4, W 6-4, L 2-5

INF Kendall Simmons - 4-for-12, HR, 2B, R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K, SB

INF Hao-Yu Lee - 2-for-12, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K

