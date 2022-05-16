Philadelphia Phillies MiLB Weekend Recap: Holy Moly Hao-Yu Lee

It was a weekend full of wins for the Philadelphia Phillies Minor League affiliates, but the individual performances really stole the show.

All of Hao-Yu Lee, Jhailyn Ortiz, Logan O'Hoppe, Andrew Painter, and more showed out this weekend. It was chock full of promising performances.

So, without further ado, here's everything you missed from around the Phillies' farm:

Top Stories:

Triple-A: 1B Darick Hall - 3-for-12, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB, 4 K

I'm sure you're all sick of seeing him on this list by now, but outside of catcher Donny Sands, who is currently on the IL, Darick has been the most consistent and promising player on the Iron Pigs' roster.

He continues to mash Triple-A pitching, as he's up to 12 home runs on the season, alongside 38 RBI. He's hitting .282 with a .967 OPS, and while he still lacks ability to hit lefties, his numbers are very hard to ignore.

Double-A: OF Jhailyn Ortiz - 5-for-12, 2 HR, 2B, 4 R, 6 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K (Eastern POTW)

Jhailyn Ortiz continues to heat up and cool down pretty sporadically, but boy did he have a big weekend.

Powered by two long home runs, Ortiz is now showing some really impressive numbers in Double-A. He's up to a .263 average and an .880 OPS, alongside eight home runs. The strikeouts are still a problem, however. He's gone down on strikes 48 times this season to a measly 13 walks, but it's hard to argue with power like Ortiz's.

He earned Eastern League Player of the Week.

High-A: RHP Ben Brown - 5.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K

Fresh off of Tommy John surgery, Ben Brown is off to a decent start to his season, and spun a gem in Sunday's game against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Brown's velocity has (surprisingly) reportedly increased since his return from the dreaded procedure, and many believe that there's still more to come. He's a big-bodied righty with a starters arsenal. The biggest focus for him will be recovering, and thus staying healthy in 2022.

Single-A: INF Hao-Yu Lee - 7-for-12, 3 HR, 2B, 3 R, 10 RBI, 7 BB, 8 K (FSL POTW)

If you have been following the Phillies' minor leagues in any way at all, you've certainly heard this guy's name by now.

Hao-Yu Lee is setting the world on fire. The 19-year-old out of Taiwan has a knack for quality contact, but has recently begun adding a power stroke to produce some wild numbers.

In his first 24 games with Clearwater, Lee managed one home run. He now has four over his last four games.

The infielder is hitting .405 in the month of May with a 1.320 OPS, and is up to a .327 average on the season with a .953 OPS. His efforts earned him Florida State League Player of the Week honors.

He is breaking out in a big way, and will surely begin to skyrocket up prospect lists, should he continue on in this way.

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs vs. Buffalo Bisons: L 3-2, W 7-5, L 10-5

Notable Performances:

OF Matt Vierling - 1-for-12, R

RHP Mark Appel - 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K (SV)

Reading Fightin' Phillies vs. Bowie Baysox: W 11-10, W 5-4, W 4-3

Notable Performances:

OF Simon Muzziotti - 4-for-8, 3B, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2 K

C Logan O'Hoppe - 2-for-5, HR, 2 R, 5 RBI, 3 BB, K

Jersey Shore BlueClaws vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods: L 1-2, L 6-3, W 5-3

Notable Performances:

OF Johan Rojas - 3-for-12, 2 R, RBI, BB, 4 K, 2 SB

RHP Mick Abel - 4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 4 K

Clearwater Threshers vs. Dunedin Blue Jays - W 9-8, W9-5, W 8-0

Notable Performances:

RHP Andrew Painter - 3.2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 7 K

INF Alexeis Azuaje - 5-for-10, HR, 2 2B, 5 R, RBI, 3 K, SB

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!