Pirates Add Infield Prospect From Orioles
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates continue to chase moves at the trade deadline. As the 6 p.m. ET hour approached, the team went on a trading spree, adding a big hitter and a former Gold Glove winner to their roster. Now, they're making a move and swapping prospects for their minor league team.
According to MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo, the Pirates are sending right-handed pitcher Patrick Reilly to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for outfielder and second baseman Billy Cook.
Cook, 25, was a 10th round pick for the Orioles in 2021 out of Pepperdine. Throughout his MLB career, he's had 1,263 at bats with 314 hits, a .249 batting average, .327 on base percentage, 57 homeruns, 228 RBIs and 81 stolen bases.
Cook will join the Pirates Triple-A affiliate, the Indianapolis Indians. With the deadline come and gone, the Pirates will lock in their roster for the second half of the season and look to move Cook, as well as all of their prospects, along in hopes of climbing up the pipeline.
Cook will look to develop and earn a place in the MLB over the next year or so, hoping to be part of a developing Pirates team that is in the middle of a youth movement.
