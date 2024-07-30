Pirates Add Pitcher From Mets
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates chose to pick up another left-handed pitcher for their bullpen, acquiring Josh Walker of the New York Mets, according to Robert Murray of FanSided.
Walker pitched the last two seasons with the Mets, with a 6.45 ERA in 22.1 innings in 24 appearances out of the bullpen. He pitched in 10 games this season, with a 5.11 ERA in 12.1 innings of work, with 13 hits, seven earned runs, six walks to 11 strikeouts and a .277 opposing batting average.
He had a better time in Triple-A with the Syracuse Mets this season, with a 2.83 ERA in 25 appearances and 28.2 innings of work, along with 39 strikeouts and a 1.29 WHIP.
The Mets recently designated Walker for assignment, after they landed right-handed pitcher Ryne Stanek from the Seattle Mariners for minor leaguer Rhylan Thomas.
Pittsburgh has looked to add left-handed releivers, as they also made a trade to acquire Colorado Rockies left-handed pitcher Jalen Beeks, sending minor league left-handed pitcher Luis Peralta in exchange.
The Pirates only had Aroldis Champman as their other southpaw in the bullpen prior to acquiring Beeks and Walker. They shut down Ryan Borucki, the other left-handed reliever, for carpal tunnel syndrome, on May 1 and transferred him to the 60-day injured list on June 6.
Pittsburgh has made one other trade so far, with right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester going to the Boston Red Sox for minor league infielder Nick Yorke.
The MLB Trade Deadline is July 30, meaning that the Pirates have short time to add any additional players to their roster. They are currently 54-52 and two games out of the last wild card spot, so more additions would not come as surprising.
