Report: Pirates Out on Rays Infielder
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are working to land bats ahead of the 6 p.m. Trade Deadline, but will miss out on one target they've been going after recently.
Francys Romero reported previously that the Pirates were one of three teams in for the Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Díaz, but recently reported that the Pirates are out, with the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros the frontrunners.
Díaz is an infielder who plays at both third base and first base and is currently in his eighth season in the MLB and sixth season with the Rays.
He defected from Cuba in 2013 and would eventually sing with the Cleveland Indians. He would spend his first three seasons, 2014-16, in the minors and his play for the Columbus Clippers in Triple-A in 2016 earned him the International League Rookie of the Year Award.
Díaz would earn his call-up in 2017, starting at third base and playing 49 games that season, slashing .262/.352/.327 with 41 hits in 156 at-bats, eight doubles and 13 RBI and 21 walks to 35 strikeouts.
He spent one more season with the Indians in 2018, playing in 39 games ,slashing .312/.375/.422, before the team traded him to the Rays in a three-team trade with the Mariners.
Díaz had his best season in Tampa Bay in 2023, when he led the American League with a .330 batting average, with 173 hits in 525 at-bats, as well as 35 doubles, 22 home runs, 78 RBI and 65 walks to 94 strikeouts. He also had a .410 on-base percentage, .522 slugging percentage and .932 OPS.
He also earned an All-Star nod and a Silver Slugger Award for his play in 2023.
He is currently slashing .270/.326/.397 this season, with 109 hits in 393 at-bats, 21 doubles, nine home runs, 47 RBI and 32 walks to 62 strikeouts.
The Pirates will need more hitters if they are to make it to their first postseason since 2015. They are currently 54-52 and two games out of the last wild card spot.
Pittsburgh has made three trades so far, with right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester going to the Boston Red Sox for minor league infielder Nick Yorke, sending minor league left-handed pitcher Luis Peralta to the Colorado Rockies for left-handed pitcher Jalen Beeks and acquiring left-handed pitcher Josh Walker from the New York Mets for minor league left-handed pitcher Nicolas Carreno.
