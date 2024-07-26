Pirates Reportedly Potential Landing Spot for Rays Infielder
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to add players to their team to compete for a wild card spot, ahead of the trade deadline on July 31.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that the Tampa Bay Rays are listening to offers for Yandy Díaz, with the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners and Pirates as potential teams to trade for him.
Díaz is an infielder who plays at both third base and first base and is currently in his eighth season in the MLB and sixth season with the Rays.
He defected from Cuba in 2013 and would eventually sing with the Cleveland Indians. He would spend his first three seasons, 2014-16, in the minors and his play for the Columbus Clippers in Triple-A in 2016 earned him the International League Rookie of the Year Award.
Díaz would earn his call-up in 2017, starting at third base and playing 49 games that season, slashing .262/.352/.327 with 41 hits in 156 at-bats, eight doubles and 13 RBI and 21 walks to 35 strikeouts.
He spent one more season with the Indians in 2018, playing in 39 games ,slashing .312/.375/.422, before the team traded him to the Rays in a three-team trade with the Mariners.
Díaz had his best season in Tampa Bay in 2023, when he led the American League with a .330 batting average, with 173 hits in 525 at-bats, as well as 35 doubles, 22 home runs, 78 RBI and 65 walks to 94 strikeouts. He also had a .410 on-base percentage, .522 slugging percentage and .932 OPS.
He also earned an All-Star nod and a Silver Slugger Award for his play in 2023.
He is currently slashing .273/.329/.396 this season, with 104 hits in 381 at-bats, 21 doubles, eight home runs, 46 RBI and 31 walks to 61 strikeouts.
The Pirates will need more hitters if they are to make it to their first postseason since 2015. They are currently 52-50 and 1.5 games out of the last wild card spot.
Pittsburgh also is tied for the fourth worst team batting average, .233, in the MLB. Adding a bat like Díaz makes sense for the franchise improving their chances going forward the rest of season.
Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates.