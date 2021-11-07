MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

The Major League Baseball offseason is officially underway. Despite the looming doom of the current CBA expiring at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1 without a new agreement in place that would surely turn the Hot Stove ice cold, there is a talented and deep free agent class with many teams locked and loaded to spend this winter, including the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers have been open about exploring the starting pitching market to add an impact arm or two to a very young rotation that needs veteran leadership and innings. Therefore, fans should keep an eye or two on this free agent class of starting pitchers.

You can track the latest news, rumors and signings of the free agent outfielders right here on InsideTheRangers.com. These players are grouped by their most-played position, and are listed in order by their respective bWAR (Baseball Reference's Wins Above Replacement). Each player's seasonal age for the 2022 season will also be in parentheses.

Robbie Ray (30, 6.6) -- tendered qualifying offer

Wade Miley (35, 6.0) -- club option picked up by Chicago Cubs

Kevin Gausman (31, 5.3)

Max Scherzer (37, 5.3 WAR)

Carlos Rodón (29, 5.0)

Anthony DeSclafani (32, 3.9)

Marcus Stroman (30, 3.7)

Clayton Kershaw (34, 2.3)

Danny Duffy (33, 2.1)

Steven Matz (31, 2.0)

Wily Peralta (33, 2.0)

Eduardo Rodriguez (29, 1.8) -- tendered qualifying offer

Yusei Kikuchi (31, 1.7)

Tyler Anderson (32, 1.7)

Alex Cobb (34, 1.7)

Michael Pineda (33, 1.4)

Corey Kluber (36, 1.4)

Jon Gray (30, 1.3)

Alex Wood (31, 1.3)

Rich Hill (42, 1.3)

Chris Ellis (29, 1.2)

Zack Greinke (38, 1.2)

Kwang Hyun Kim (33, 1.1)

Johnny Cueto (36, 0.8)

Aaron Sanchez (29, 0.6)

Jhoulys Chacín (34, 0.6)

Martín Pérez (31, 0.5)

Ervin Santana (39, 0.5)

Drew Smyly (33, 0.4)

Andrew Heaney (31, 0.3)

Garrett Richards (34, 0.3)

Sean Nolin (32, 0.1)

Wade LeBlanc (37, 0.1)

James Paxton (33, 0.0)

Ivan Nova (35, 0.0)

Félix Hernández (36, 0.0)

Cole Hamels (38, 0.0)

Justin Verlander (39, 0.0) -- tendered qualifying offer

Noah Syndergaard (29, -0.1) -- tendered qualifying offer

Chris Archer (33, -0.1)

Brett Anderson (34, -0.1)

Jordan Lyles (31, -0.2)

Julio Teheran (31, -0.2)

Tommy Milone (35, -0.2)

Thomas Eshelman (28, -0.3)

Dylan Bundy (29, -0.3)

Tanner Roark (35, -0.3)

Mike Fiers (37, -0.3)

Scott Kazmir (38, -0.3)

Vince Velasquez (30, -0.4)

Jon Lester (38, -0.4)

José Ureña (30, -0.5)

Trevor Cahill (33, -0.5)

Chase Anderson (34, -0.5)

Mike Foltynewicz (30, -0.6)

Chi Chi González (30, -0.7)

Michael Wacha (30, -0.7)

Matt Harvey (33, -0.7)

José Quintana (33, -0.7)

Matt Moore (33, -0.8)

Zach Davies (29, -0.9)

Carlos Martínez (30, -1.4)

J.A. Happ (39, -1.5)

Matt Shoemaker (35, -1.8)

Jake Arrieta (36, -2.6)

News and Rumors

Nov. 7: The Dodgers did not extend a qualifying offer to Clayton Kershaw. While this could make him more attractive in free agency, it could also mean his health is a legitimate concern. Kershaw missed significant time in 2021 with multiple forearm injuries.

