    • November 7, 2021
    MLB Free Agency Tracker: Starting Pitchers

    Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent starting pitchers.
    The Major League Baseball offseason is officially underway. Despite the looming doom of the current CBA expiring at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1 without a new agreement in place that would surely turn the Hot Stove ice cold, there is a talented and deep free agent class with many teams locked and loaded to spend this winter, including the Texas Rangers.

    The Rangers have been open about exploring the starting pitching market to add an impact arm or two to a very young rotation that needs veteran leadership and innings. Therefore, fans should keep an eye or two on this free agent class of starting pitchers.

    You can track the latest news, rumors and signings of the free agent outfielders right here on InsideTheRangers.com. These players are grouped by their most-played position, and are listed in order by their respective bWAR (Baseball Reference's Wins Above Replacement). Each player's seasonal age for the 2022 season will also be in parentheses.

    • Robbie Ray (30, 6.6) -- tendered qualifying offer
    • Wade Miley (35, 6.0) -- club option picked up by Chicago Cubs
    • Kevin Gausman (31, 5.3)
    • Max Scherzer (37, 5.3 WAR)
    • Carlos Rodón (29, 5.0)
    • Anthony DeSclafani (32, 3.9)
    • Marcus Stroman (30, 3.7)
    • Clayton Kershaw (34, 2.3)
    • Danny Duffy (33, 2.1)
    • Steven Matz (31, 2.0)
    • Wily Peralta (33, 2.0)
    • Eduardo Rodriguez (29, 1.8) -- tendered qualifying offer
    • Yusei Kikuchi (31, 1.7)
    • Tyler Anderson (32, 1.7)
    • Alex Cobb (34, 1.7)
    • Michael Pineda (33, 1.4)
    • Corey Kluber (36, 1.4)
    • Jon Gray (30, 1.3)
    • Alex Wood (31, 1.3)
    • Rich Hill (42, 1.3)
    • Chris Ellis (29, 1.2)
    • Zack Greinke (38, 1.2)
    • Kwang Hyun Kim (33, 1.1)
    • Johnny Cueto (36, 0.8)
    • Aaron Sanchez (29, 0.6)
    • Jhoulys Chacín (34, 0.6)
    • Martín Pérez (31, 0.5)
    • Ervin Santana (39, 0.5)
    • Drew Smyly (33, 0.4)
    • Andrew Heaney (31, 0.3)
    • Garrett Richards (34, 0.3)
    • Sean Nolin (32, 0.1)
    • Wade LeBlanc (37, 0.1)
    • James Paxton (33, 0.0)
    • Ivan Nova (35, 0.0)
    • Félix Hernández (36, 0.0)
    • Cole Hamels (38, 0.0)
    • Justin Verlander (39, 0.0) -- tendered qualifying offer
    • Noah Syndergaard (29, -0.1) -- tendered qualifying offer
    • Chris Archer (33, -0.1)
    • Brett Anderson (34, -0.1)
    • Jordan Lyles (31, -0.2)
    • Julio Teheran (31, -0.2)
    • Tommy Milone (35, -0.2)
    • Thomas Eshelman (28, -0.3)
    • Dylan Bundy (29, -0.3)
    • Tanner Roark (35, -0.3)
    • Mike Fiers (37, -0.3)
    • Scott Kazmir (38, -0.3)
    • Vince Velasquez (30, -0.4)
    • Jon Lester (38, -0.4)
    • José Ureña (30, -0.5)
    • Trevor Cahill (33, -0.5)
    • Chase Anderson (34, -0.5)
    • Mike Foltynewicz (30, -0.6)
    • Chi Chi González (30, -0.7)
    • Michael Wacha (30, -0.7)
    • Matt Harvey (33, -0.7)
    • José Quintana (33, -0.7)
    • Matt Moore (33, -0.8)
    • Zach Davies (29, -0.9)
    • Carlos Martínez (30, -1.4)
    • J.A. Happ (39, -1.5)
    • Matt Shoemaker (35, -1.8)
    • Jake Arrieta (36, -2.6)

    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Jun 4, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Boston Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers (51) talks with third baseman Rafael Devers (11) during batting practice before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Javier Baez / Trevor Story / Carlos Correa / Corey Seager / Marcus Semien
    News and Rumors

    • Nov. 7: The Dodgers did not extend a qualifying offer to Clayton Kershaw. While this could make him more attractive in free agency, it could also mean his health is a legitimate concern. Kershaw missed significant time in 2021 with multiple forearm injuries.

    Make sure to like SI's 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

    Jul 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) in action against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park.
    Jun 4, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Boston Red Sox hitting coach Tim Hyers (51) talks with third baseman Rafael Devers (11) during batting practice before the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Javier Baez / Trevor Story / Carlos Correa / Corey Seager / Marcus Semien
    Dec 10, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred speaks to the media before announcing the All-MLB team during the MLB Winter Meetings at Manchester Grand Hyatt. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    Jun. 18, 2008; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington against the Atlanta Braves at the Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 6, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Ronald Guzman (11) celebrates after hitting a solo-home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 26, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Prince Fielder (84) points to first baseman Mitch Moreland (18) after Moreland (not pictured) hit a two run double RBI again as the Houston Astros in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    Jul 30, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington (37) walks to the third base line before their game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
    Sep 24, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos (2) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
