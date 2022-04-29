Rangers vs Braves Pregame Notes: Ron Washington Returns to Texas

The Texas Rangers welcome Ron Washington and the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves to Globe Life Field for a three-game series.

Atlanta Braves (9-11) at Texas Rangers (6-13)

Friday, April 28, 2022

7:07 PM CT

Globe Life Field | Arlington, TX

Roof Closed

Probables:

ATL: RHP Ian Anderson (1-1, 5.40 ERA)

vs

TEX: RHP Garrett Richards (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Atlanta Braves

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Radio: KBME, TUDN/KLAT

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

RF Kole Calhoun 2B Marcus Semien SS Corey Seager CF Adolis García 1B Nathaniel Lowe C Mitch Garver LF Brad Miller DH Willie Calhoun 3B Andy Ibáñez

Atlanta Braves Starting Lineup

RF Travis Demeritte 1B Matt Olson 3B Austin Riley DH Marcell Ozuna 2B Ozzie Albies CF Adam Duvall LF Guillermo Heredia C William Contreras SS Dansby Swanson

Ron Washington Returns

Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington is back in Texas for the weekend. He showed off his World Series ring and looks forward to playing his former team.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

RHP Jon Gray (knee sprain): General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start. Glenn Otto, who was recalled to supplement the rotation, is expected to start on Wednesday against Houston.

General manager Chris Young gave the positive news that despite Gray's quick return to the IL, he is only expected to miss one start. Glenn Otto, who was recalled to supplement the rotation, is expected to start on Wednesday against Houston. RHP Spencer Patton (right oblique strain): Manager Chris Woodward said Monday that Patton should be healed up and be fully ready to go by the time he is eligible to return.

Manager Chris Woodward said Monday that Patton should be healed up and be fully ready to go by the time he is eligible to return. RHP Josh Sborz (elbow soreness): Sborz threw live batting practice on Tuesday, and will begin a rehab assignment with Round Rock Thursday night.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.

Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline. RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

Paternity List

C Jonah Heim: Eligible to return on Sunday after the birth of his second child.

Also...

Rangers co-pitching coach Doug Mathis has entered MLB's COVID protocols. Co-pitching coach Brendan Sagara will handle mound visits for the time being.