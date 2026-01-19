Rangers Ace's Smarter Approach Launched Him 49 Spots in MLB Top 100 Rankings

Jacob deGrom chased triple-digit velocity for years, but discovered something better in 2025. His decision to dial back effort paid off with his healthiest season since 2019, launching him from No. 99 to No. 50 in MLB Network's Top 100 Players Right Now rankings.

Tom Verducci of MLB Network broke down exactly what made the comeback season work during the network's ranking reveal, according to video posted by MLB Network on social media. The analyst discussed the subtle adjustments that allowed deGrom to stay healthy and effective.

The 49-spot jump reflected a complete turnaround for the two-time Cy Young winner. After making just nine starts combined in 2023 and 2024 following Tommy John surgery, deGrom proved he could handle a full workload again while maintaining elite performance.

Verducci compared deGrom's 2025 delivery to his 2021 form and found the key differences. The fastball velocity dropped from sitting at 99-100 mph to the upper 90s. His arm angle lowered. The extension down the mound shortened slightly. None of the changes were drastic, but they added up to less stress on his arm.

"I watched Jacob deGrom get back in 2025. Thirty starts for the first time in six years, and what I loved about him is he actually dialed back the effort in his fastball just a little bit, not a lot, but I think that's helped him get through the season," Verducci said.

What went into Jacob deGrom's resurgence in 2025?



Tom Verducci digs into the numbers with the @Rangers starter moving up 49 spots in the #Top100RightNow. https://t.co/TVWaAKN5dT pic.twitter.com/KQTAnvyEt7 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 18, 2026

The numbers backed up what Verducci observed. deGrom's average arm angle dropped to 30 degrees in 2025, his lowest since tracking began. The release point stayed at the same height, but the lower arm angle meant less strain on the shoulder and elbow that had plagued him.

The tradeoff proved worthwhile. deGrom maintained his signature fluidity while reducing the stress that kept him off the mound for two years. He finished with a 12-8 record and 2.97 ERA across 30 starts, throwing 172.2 innings for the first time since his second Cy Young season.

He struck out 185 batters while walking just 37. The command never wavered despite the mechanical adjustments. The performance earned him his fifth All-Star selection and AL Comeback Player of the Year honors.

Zack Wheeler and Jacob deGrom Share Similar Pitching DNA

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Verducci placed deGrom at No. 50 and Zack Wheeler at No. 51, highlighting the similarities between the former Mets teammates. Both rely on upper-90s velocity with low arm slots that create exceptional carry through the strike zone.

"I mean, there's no one who's got a fastball that carries through the zone like these two guys. Very similar because they're both upper 90s velocity with a very low arm slot. That's where you're going to get that ride and get hitters to swing underneath the baseball," Verducci said.

The analyst praised their fluid deliveries and extension. Those traits separate elite pitchers from everyone else. Verducci described them as capable of dominating games by themselves, something few pitchers can claim in today's game.

deGrom finished eighth in AL Cy Young voting, his first top-10 finish since 2020. The Rangers' rotation featuring deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi ranked among baseball's best in 2025. Texas enters 2026 with their ace healthy and managing his workload smarter, positioning them for contention in a competitive AL West.

Recommended Articles