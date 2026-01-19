Rangers Under Radar Weekend Signing Instantly Improves Pitching Staff

The Texas Rangers' offseason might be flying under the radar, as they went out and added another veteran to help the franchise reach the playoffs for the first time since 2023. Signing Jakob Junis to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Rangers, the upside is great for both parties.

After trading away Marcus Semien to the New York Mets in exchange for veteran outfielder Brandon Nimmo, the Texas front office admittedly said they would be looking to add more to the pitching side of things to put a bow on their offseason additions. This signing is a great depth piece for multiple reasons.

1. Junis Has Found His Calling in the MLB

After breaking into the MLB with the Kansas City Royals back in 2017, the former 29th-round pick has since found his footing for his type of role in the pros. Starting his career as a starter, Junis needed to make a change if it meant staying a reliable arm in the majors.

Flash forward to his second season with the San Francisco Giants in 2023, the former starting pitcher began to pick up a role as a reliever, and the rest has been history. Since becoming a primary reliever, Junis' career outlook looks a whole lot better than it would have been had he remained a primary starter.

Since 2023, the newest Rangers pitcher has maintained an ERA below 4.00, a contrast to his experience with the Royals.

2. Can Help Rotationally When Needed

While we just broke down that Junis is better suited as a reliever, he still does have the experience to start games for Texas. In a rotation featuring Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi as the veteran leaders, accompanied by Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker, and Jacob Latz, Junis could be an option for a sixth man.

Since 2023, Junis has started 10 games. Last season with the Cleveland Guardians, Junis was primarily used as a reliever, having not started a game. Depending on what the Rangers need rotationally, Junis can be viewed as a backup plan, because you can never have too many starting pitchers.

3. Trade Candidate

Say Texas has a similar season to the one they've had since winning the World Series and needs to make a move to ensure their future. Junis is a veteran arm that will attract suitors at the trade deadline.

Obviously, the Rangers would love to be in the hunt come July, but if they aren't, they could decide to flip Junis for a prospect or two, boosting their farm system. So long as Junis continues his dominance from 2025 to 2026, this is a signing that can't backfire for the organization, no matter how the season unfolds.

