'Miller Time': Rangers Come Back in Nightcap to Defeat Yankees, 4-2

Thanks to another clutch hit from Brad Miller, the Texas Rangers came back against the New York Yankees, earning a split in their Mother's Day doubleheader.

After losing the first leg of a Mother's Day doubleheader, the Texas Rangers earned a split with a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in the nightcap at Yankee Stadium. With the win, the Rangers improve to 11-15 on the season, and have won five of their previous six games.

The Rangers fell behind early as Giancarlo Stanton annihilated a hanging slider from Texas starter Glenn Otto for a two-run home run in the third inning. The Rangers lineup struggled against Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery until Eli White hit a wall-scraper for a solo home run to make it a 2-1 game.

Ranger catcher Jonah Heim led off the seventh inning with a double off Montgomery, subsequently ending his outing. Aaron Boone went with Michael King out of the bullpen, who entered the game with an 0.51 ERA, 25 strikeouts and just three walks in 17 2/3 innings.

King immediately walked Kole Calhoun, who came in as a pinch hitter for Nick Solak. After Nathaniel Lowe struck out and Andy Ibáñez hit into a fielder's choice to put runners on the corners with two out, Rangers manager Chris Woodward opted to have Brad Miller pinch hit for Charlie Culberson. Miller, of course, was the hero in the Rangers' victory over the Phillies last Wednesday.

Some pressure was taken off Miller right away. King threw away the first pitch of Miller's at-bat, allowing Heim to score from third and tie the game at 2-2. Even so, Miller jumped on the very next pitch and hit a two-out, two-run home run to give the Rangers a 4-2 lead.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports May 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Brad Miller (13) hits a two RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the tenth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports May 13, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Detail view of first base commemorating mothers day before a game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park.

Rangers starter Glenn Otto wasn't in his sharpest form, but managed to get through five innings, allowing just the two runs on the Stanton homer. Once again, the Texas bullpen played a key role in another victory.

After Garrett Richards threw a perfect sixth inning, Matt Moore—arguably the best reliever for the Rangers to date—came in for the seventh. However, he got into a bases-loaded, two-out jam with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge coming to the plate. As he did in the first game of the doubleheader, Woodward brought in Dennis Santana to mop up the mess, and he got Judge to fly out to left field to end the threat and preserve the lead.

Brett Martin threw a perfect eighth inning, then Joe Barlow slammed the door in the ninth, earning his fourth save of the season.

Responding to Criticism

In his postgame comments after the first game of the doubleheader, Chris Woodward took a shot at Yankee Stadium on Gleyber Torres' walk-off homer in the first game of the doubleheader, saying it would be an "easy out in 99 percent of ballparks." He also called it a "little league ballpark."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone responded with a short retort after losing to the Rangers: "His math's wrong. There's 30 parks."

Woodward responded to the criticism after the game.

"It was a joke. Listen, I love this place. This is like one of the cathedrals in all of sports," Woodward said. "Everybody (knows) it's got a short right field. It was more of a joke than anything. We hit one of our own in this game, so I guess karma's funny that way. But no, I love this place; it's a beautiful ballpark."

What's Next?

The Rangers and Yankees will play the rubber match of this three-game series on Monday afternoon. Jon Gray (0-1, 7.50 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Rangers, facing off with Yankees southpaw Nestor Cortes (1-1, 1.82 ERA).