Skip to main content

Brad Miller's Clutch Hit Lifts Rangers To Sweep of Phillies; Fourth Straight Win

The Texas Rangers gutted out their fourth straight win, sweeping the Philadelphia Phillies in a two-game series.

The Texas Rangers prevailed in a tight contest, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies by score of 2-1 in 10 innings. The Rangers earned a two-game sweep of the Phillies, won their fourth game in a row and improved to 10-14 on the season.

In a game dominated by pitching, Brad Miller came through with the hit of the game. With Adolis García as the zombie runner on third base with one out in the 10th inning, Mitch Garver drew a critical walk. Eli White then pinch-ran for Garver and used his elite speed to steal second base. 

After Nick Solak struck out on three pitches, Miller hit a 70-mph blooper into shallow right field off Phillies reliever Brad Hand, scoring García and White, giving the Rangers the first two runs of the ballgame.

Joe Barlow came in with a successful 10th inning, conceding the zombie runner and closing out the game with two strikeouts in the frame. It was his third save of the season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers at Phillies Pregame Notes: Texas Aims For Sweep, Extend Winning Streak

The Texas Rangers look to sweep the two-game series in Philadelphia, also seeking their fourth straight win overall.

By Chris Halicke5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Matt Moore (45) throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Play

After Dreadful Start, Rangers' Bullpen Has Drastically Improved

Through the first 12 games of the season, the Texas Rangers had the worst bullpen ERA in baseball. Now, over a 7-5 run, it's become a strength of the team.

By Chris Halicke9 hours ago
9 hours ago
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) and catcher Jonah Heim (28) shake hands after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Offense, Bullpen Lead Rangers To Third Straight Win

The Texas Rangers continued apply pressure early and the bullpen continued their improvement as the team won its third straight game.

By Chris Halicke23 hours ago
23 hours ago

Starting pitchers Martín Pérez and Zack Wheeler matched each other blow for blow throughout the evening. Pérez flirted with danger in the later innings, issuing walks to start the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. However, Pérez was able to tight-rope out of danger in all three instances, throwing seven shutout innings with four hits, four walks and four strikeouts.

The Rangers had no answer for Wheeler, who shut out the Texas lineup for 7 2/3 innings. Marcus Semien had the best performance against last year's runner up for the National League Cy Young award, recording two of the six hits allowed by Wheeler, including a double in the first inning.

The Phillies appeared to strike first in the sixth inning. With two outs, Nick Castellanos drove one to the opposite field and was initially called a home run. However, an umpire review changed the play to fan interference, giving Castellanos a double. Pérez danced out of the inning unscathed by getting Bryce Harper to fly out.

What's Next?

The Rangers are off on Thursday, then begin a three-game series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx on Friday. Former Yankees prospect Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89 ERA) is scheduled to take the ball for Texas, facing off against Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA).

May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers at Phillies Pregame Notes: Texas Aims For Sweep, Extend Winning Streak

By Chris Halicke5 hours ago
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Matt Moore (45) throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

After Dreadful Start, Rangers' Bullpen Has Drastically Improved

By Chris Halicke9 hours ago
May 3, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Joe Barlow (68) and catcher Jonah Heim (28) shake hands after a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Offense, Bullpen Lead Rangers To Third Straight Win

By Chris Halicke23 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Rangers at Phillies Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Gray Activated From Injured List

By Chris HalickeMay 3, 2022
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) motions to the sky as he leaves the game against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers 'Turning Point': Starting Pitching Has Turned Tide From 2-9 Start

By Chris HalickeMay 3, 2022
Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers designated hitter Willie Calhoun (4) bats against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers' Willie Calhoun Demands Trade After Demotion To Minor Leagues

By Chris HalickeMay 2, 2022
Adolis Garcia
Game Day

Rangers' Bats Come Alive In Front of Record Crowd To Top Braves, 7-3

By Chris HalickeMay 1, 2022
Aug 28, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Kolby Allard (39) pitches against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Braves Pregame Notes: Allard Optioned Ahead of Monday's Roster Cut

By Chris HalickeMay 1, 2022