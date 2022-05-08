Rangers' Winning Streak Snapped As Yankees Walk Off in Game 1 of Doubleheader

The Texas Rangers fell short in a pitcher's duel, having their four-game winning streak snapped on a walk-off home run.

The Texas Rangers had their four-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, dropping the first game of a doubleheader to the New York Yankees in the Bronx, 2-1. The loss drops Texas to 10-15 on the season.

Both teams turned in strong pitching performances, leading to a 1-1 tie in the ninth inning. The Rangers got the go-ahead run in scoring position on Mitch Garver's second double of the game, but failed to drive him in. In turn, Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres delivered the final blow with a walk-off solo home run off Rangers lefty reliever John King.

Rangers starter Dane Dunning stood toe to toe with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Dunning had a no-hitter through five innings, and got through six allowing just one run on two hits. Cole dominated the Rangers lineup throughout the day, striking out 10 hitters in 6 1/3 innings.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) looks up at his solo home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) slides in to first base forcing out New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) for an unassisted double play during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports May 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) reacts while running the bases after hitting a walk-off solo home run during the bottom of the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium.

After Dunning allowed the first run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Giancarlo Stanton, Kole Calhoun answered for Texas in the top of the seventh with a solo home run—his first long ball of the season—to tie the game.

Garver and Marcus Semien both had solid days at the plate for the Rangers, recording two hits apiece. For Semien, he has now recorded three straight multi-hit games.

What's Next?

The Rangers and Yankees will turn around quickly and play the second game of Sunday's doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Former Yankees prospect Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89 ERA) will take the ball for the Rangers, squaring off with left-hander Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 2.88 ERA).

