August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsForum
Search
Publish date:

Otto Dazzles In MLB Debut; Rangers Fall To Astros, 5-4

Glenn Otto, one of the four players received in the Joey Gallo trade, made a strong Major League debut, mowing down the Houston Astros lineup.
Author:

ARLINGTON, Texas — On Friday night, Glenn Otto made his Major League debut against the team he grew up cheering for: the Houston Astros.

"He's not [a fan] now, he says," laughed Rangers manager Chris Woodward.

Otto took the ball for the Texas Rangers in his first big league start, and it couldn't have gone much better. The Astros ended up winning the ballgame by a score of 5-4, but Otto shut them down for the first five innings. Otto not only carried a comfort level and confidence of a veteran — showing no signs of a nervous rookie — he only gave up two hits and issued no walks to the potent Astros lineup, while striking out seven batters.

"It felt great," Otto said. "All I can say is praise God for this opportunity; to be able to do it in my home state. It went very well. It's a great start to my big league career."

Otto was grateful for the opportunity to make his big league debut with his parents and wife in the stands. He thanked them for all of their support in his baseball career, and knowing they're there to witness a huge step in his career could have been a distraction.

Instead, Otto was locked in on the mound, and mowed down the Astros lineup.

"It was unbelievable," Woodward said. "I thought [Jake] Latz was good the other day, especially in his first start. But the conviction this kid had on the mound. To go out there with a bunch of people in the stands, obviously he's got a ton of friends and family. But the conviction he had from pitch one, he said that was the most locked in he's ever been.

"Just the execution, man. It was really, really impressive. That team doesn't punch out. That team doesn't strikeout. They're the best in baseball at not striking out, and he got seven strikeouts in five innings against some really good hitters."

Otto mixed all of his pitches well, but primarily relied on a one-two punch of his four-seam fastball and slider. The latter provided eight of the nine whiffs Otto registered on the night.

Recommended Articles

Aug 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers Starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
Play

Otto Dazzles In MLB Debut; Rangers Fall To Astros, 5-4

Glenn Otto, one of the four players received in the Joey Gallo trade, made a strong Major League debut, mowing down the Houston Astros lineup.

Aug 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, COVID-19 and Injury Report

Glenn Otto, who was received in the Joey Gallo trade, will make his Major League debut on the mound as the Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros.

Jun 23, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin (59) pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field.
Play

Woodward: Current Rangers Still Need To Earn Opportunities In 2022

With a season of evaluation nearly in the books, there are only one or two roles solidified on the 2022 Texas Rangers.

Prior to this season, Otto had never thrown the slider, but the Yankees had him add it to his repertoire in spring training. Since he was acquired in the trade that sent Joey Gallo to the Bronx, the Rangers have worked with Otto to help differentiate between his slider and curveball. 

Whatever they've done since late July has seemed to work. At Triple-A Round Rock, Otto went 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with 19 strikeouts and seven walks in 20 innings over four starts. And on Friday night, Otto made some of the Astros hitters look silly, including Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman.

Chris Woodward didn't really want to say it in his press conference, but the Rangers skipper said catcher Jose Trevino said Otto reminded him of Corey Kluber.

"Just his demeanor, the mix of pitches, the way he talks about the game and talks about pitching," Woodward said. "It's obviously a great comp. That guy has won a Cy Young a couple times. But it was just really impressive — the composure, the command, the stuff from the side was exploding out of his hand."

Otto was called up on Friday to help the Rangers as they deal with their COVID-19 outbreak. However, Otto might be sticking in Arlington for the rest of the season. The Rangers wanted to get a look at him in the last month of the season anyway, and the COVID-19 situation expedited the process.

But after the debut he had, the intrigue surrounding Otto drastically went through the roof.

What's Next:
The Rangers (44-84) and Astros (76-52) continue their three-game series on Saturday at Globe Life Field. Kolby Allard (3-10, 4.86 ERA) will take the ball for Texas, facing off with Houston's Framber Valdez (8-4, 2.94 ERA).

More From SI's Inside The Rangers:

Be Part Of The Conversation On The NEW Inside The Rangers Fan Forum. Sign Up Today!

Make Sure To Like 'Inside The Rangers' on Facebook

Aug 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers Starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Otto Dazzles In MLB Debut; Rangers Fall To Astros, 5-4

Aug 5, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels Globe Life Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Astros: Starting Lineups, COVID-19 and Injury Report

Jun 23, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin (59) pitches against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning at Globe Life Field.
News

Woodward: Current Rangers Still Need To Earn Opportunities In 2022

texas rangers
News

Rangers History Today: Back-To-Back Inside-The-Park Home Runs

Aug 26, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles (middle) walks off the mound during a pitching change in the fourth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.
Game Day

Lyles, Rangers Rocked By Indians In 10-6 Loss

Aug 25, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians first baseman Yu Chang (2) scores beside Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (23) in the sixth inning at Progressive Field.
Game Day

Rangers vs Indians: Starting Lineups, COVID-19 & Injury Report

USATSI_11198524_168388671_lowres
News

Rangers History Today: 'Stream'-lining A New Era of Major League Baseball

Aug 25, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jake Latz (73), front center, reacts during a pitching change in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field.
Game Day

Latz's 'Composure' Impressive In Debut; Rangers Fall To Indians, 7-2

Kip Fagg / Jack Leiter / Chris Young
News

Rangers' Farm System Moves Up In MLB Pipeline Rankings