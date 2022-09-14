Skip to main content

PREVIEW: Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics on Wednesday Night

Texas wraps up a two-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers wrap up a two-game series with the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field on Tuesday.

The Rangers (62-80) matched last season’s win total with an 8-7 victory over the Athletics on Tuesday evening. It was a game filled with extra-base hits, as the Rangers had 10 in the game. Mark Mathias hit two home runs, including a walk-off homer to win the game. Right fielder Adolis García set a career high in a key offensive category. Third baseman Josh Jung did something no Rangers rookie has ever done in his first six games. And, Marcus Semien brought the comedy by forgetting he was leading off an inning before hitting hitting his third double of the game.

The Rangers reached double-digit wins under interim manager Tony Beasley, who is 10-18 since taking over for Chris Woodward.

Of note — Jung will be the designated hitter on Wednesday.

Oakland Athletics (51-91) at Texas Rangers (62-80)

Sept. 14, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Starting Pitchers

TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.39)

Vs.

OAK: LHP JP Sears (5-2, 3.33)

-

Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He was pulled from his rehab assignment on Wednesday with left knee discomfort and is expected to be shut down for the rest of the season, per the Rangers. 

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Athletics — NBCSCA

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Athletics – Bloomberg 960 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

RF Adolis García

3B Mark Mathias

DH Josh Jung

C Jonah Heim

LF Nick Solak

CF Leody Taveras

-

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

2B Tony Kemp

C Sean Murphy

RF Seth Brown

CF Ramón Laureano

3B Vimael Machín

1B Dermis Garcia

LF Cody Thomas

DH Shea Langeliers

SS Nick Allen

