PREVIEW: Texas Rangers, Oakland Athletics on Wednesday Night
The Texas Rangers wrap up a two-game series with the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field on Tuesday.
The Rangers (62-80) matched last season’s win total with an 8-7 victory over the Athletics on Tuesday evening. It was a game filled with extra-base hits, as the Rangers had 10 in the game. Mark Mathias hit two home runs, including a walk-off homer to win the game. Right fielder Adolis García set a career high in a key offensive category. Third baseman Josh Jung did something no Rangers rookie has ever done in his first six games. And, Marcus Semien brought the comedy by forgetting he was leading off an inning before hitting hitting his third double of the game.
The Rangers reached double-digit wins under interim manager Tony Beasley, who is 10-18 since taking over for Chris Woodward.
Of note — Jung will be the designated hitter on Wednesday.
Scroll down to get ready for today’s game.
Oakland Athletics (51-91) at Texas Rangers (62-80)
Sept. 14, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Starting Pitchers
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (3-8, 4.39)
Vs.
OAK: LHP JP Sears (5-2, 3.33)
-
Rangers Pre-Game Transactions:
None
Rangers Injury List:
OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.
P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return.
OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He was pulled from his rehab assignment on Wednesday with left knee discomfort and is expected to be shut down for the rest of the season, per the Rangers.
C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.
P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.
Follow the Game
TV
Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest
Athletics — NBCSCA
Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270
Athletics – Bloomberg 960 AM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
2B Marcus Semien
SS Corey Seager
1B Nathaniel Lowe
RF Adolis García
3B Mark Mathias
DH Josh Jung
C Jonah Heim
LF Nick Solak
CF Leody Taveras
-
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
2B Tony Kemp
C Sean Murphy
RF Seth Brown
CF Ramón Laureano
3B Vimael Machín
1B Dermis Garcia
LF Cody Thomas
DH Shea Langeliers
SS Nick Allen
