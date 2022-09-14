Josh Jung Sets New Rangers Record

Through the first six games of a career, no Texas Rangers player has ever accomplished what this rookie slugger has done at the plate.

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung set the team record for most extra-base hits in his first six career games in the first inning of Tuesday’s game with the Oakland Athletics.

Jung’s double to left field made him the first Ranger to have five extra-base hits in his first six games.

On Monday against Miami, Jung tied the club record for more extra-base hits in the first five games with a home run in the second game of the doubleheader at Miami.

He shared that record with five other players, per the Rangers PR department: Ruben Sierra (1986), Ruben Mateo (1999), Travis Hafner (2002) and Drew Robinson (2017). Robinson threw out the first pitch for Tuesday’s game.

So Jung now holds the record for six games. He struck out looking in the third inning.

Jung’s home run Monday was part of a three-run fifth inning for Texas. Along with Jung, Marcus Semien hit a two-run shot. Texas went on to lose the game 10-6.

Through five games Jung was batting .250/.250/.650/.900 with two home runs, two doubles and three RBI.

Jung’s first homer came in his MLB debut on Friday in his first at-at. The only other Texas player to do that was Jurickson Profar in 2012.

Jung made his sixth straight start at third base since being called up from Triple-A Round Rock. The former first-round pick wasn’t sure if he would even play this year after he torn the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder during spring training.

The Rangers end the series with Oakland on Wednesday. Dane Dunning will start for Texas before the team gets an off-day. The Rangers start a three-game series Friday at the Tampa Bay Rays.

