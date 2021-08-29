Bats Explode, Hearn Dominates In Rangers 13-2 Rout of Astros

Taylor Hearn registered his first career quality start and the offense exploded for an eight-run fifth inning as the Texas Rangers clobbered the Houston Astros.

ARLINGTON, Texas — There haven't been many games like this one. But on Sunday afternoon, just about everything went right for the Texas Rangers against the Houston Astros.

The Rangers offense exploded in a lopsided 13-2 victory over their in-state rivals. Texas got off to a great start with a three-run first inning, then added one run in each of the third and fourth innings. Then after the Astros put up two runs in their half of the fifth innings, the Rangers then put this one away with an eight-spot in the bottom of the frame.

Adolis García led the way for the Rangers with a three-hit performance and five RBI, four coming on a huge grand slam in the eight-run fifth inning. It was his 29th home run of the year, which is just one shy of Pete Incaviglia's 30 homers in 1986 for most home runs by a rookie in Rangers history.

DJ Peters also registered three hits on Sunday, including a 450-foot homer to straight away center field. Peters also had an RBI double and a sacrifice fly earlier in the game, giving him three RBI for the game.

All nine Rangers starters reached base at least one time on Sunday, and Leody Taveras was the only one of the nine that failed to record at least one base hit.

On the mound, Taylor Hearn had the best outing of his young Major League career. Hearn dominated the potent Houston lineup early, starting the game with four perfect innings. Yordan Alvarez broke up the perfect game, no-hitter, and shutout with a high fly ball that hit off the outside of the right field foul pole for a solo homer in the fifth.

Hearn threw a career-high 89 pitches in 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts. It was his first career quality start and one that showed significant signs of the growth the Rangers have wanted from their younger players.

"Taylor is probably one of our biggest bright spots of the year," said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. "Just everything that he's done, coming into the year not being a starter but pitching really well. Just his composure that I talk about a lot. His demeanor; you feel like he belongs. He's got confidence. He's throwing the ball with a ton of conviction.

"There's been a maturity to Taylor. He's always wanted to start, and now he's getting the opportunity. Now he goes out and pretty much dominates, like I've said many times, probably the best lineup in the American League."

More On The Rangers Fifth Inning

It is the club’s most in any inning since a nine-run sixth inning on September 2, 2018 vs Minnesota

It marked the highest scoring inning by any team at Globe Life Field in the regular season, and second-highest including postseason, behind the Dodgers’ 11-run first inning in Game 3 of the NLCS on October 14, 2020 vs Atlanta.

What's Next

The Rangers (45-85) and Colorado Rockies (59-70) begin a three-game series on Monday night at Globe Life Field. Texas will call up A.J. Alexy (0-0, -.-- ERA) to make his first Major League start, going up against Colorado's Germán Márquez (11-9, 4.02 ERA).

