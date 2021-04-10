Padres' Joe Musgrove Tosses No-Hitter vs Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers offense had performed above expectations in their first six games of the 2021 season.

But they hadn't faced San Diego's Joe Musgrove yet.

The Padres starter tossed the first no-hitter in franchise history in a 3-0 victory over the Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday. He only allowed one baserunner, when he struck Joey Gallo with a 1-0 pitch in the fourth inning.

San Diego was the only MLB franchise to not complete a no-hitter before Friday night. This is the fourth time the Rangers have been no-hit.

Musgrove breezed through the Rangers lineup on 112 pitches, striking out 10 batters and limiting hard-hit balls. Only three Texas at-bats produced an exit velocity over 100 mph, topped by a 108.7-mph scorcher by Nate Lowe that went straight into Wil Myers's glove in right field.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward was very mindful of Musgrove's stuff in his pregame press conference, specifically how his utilizes his cutter and slider against left-handed hitters. Texas had three lefties and two switch-hitters in the lineup against the 28-year-old right-hander.

Rangers hitters have prided themselves on having quality at-bats and making opposing pitchers work for outs in their first six games of the season. They didn't have an answer for Musgrove on Friday night.

This is a developing story. We will update as we gather more infortmation.

