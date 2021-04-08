Game DayProspectsNewsPodcastsSI.com
Texas Rangers Respond to Tarrant County Criticisms Over Opening Day Crowds

The Texas Rangers have issued a statement in response to Tarrant County's comments regarding their home opener.
When the Texas Rangers decided to host the first full capacity sporting event in North America for the first time in nearly a full calendar year, there was sure to be some ire drawn. COVID-19 has been one of the most difficult situations this country has ever faced socially, economically, and politically. Therefore, the first team to allow fans back in full capacity knew they would draw criticism.

Before the first pitch of the 2021 season was ever even thrown, President Joe Biden expressed his displeasure with the Rangers in allowing a full capacity stadium calling it a "mistake."

However, President Biden's remarks were just the beginning. Following the Arlington home opener, Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja had some choice words for the organization.

"That was hard. 40,000 people packed. COVID is still active. Flu is still active. Are we really wanting to ask for trouble? No, let’s not do that. Let’s be sensible about it," said Taneja. "If we continue to do what we did [Monday], we’re asking for trouble."

Yet, the Rangers expressed belief that they have taken every precaution, and in many cases, have gone above and beyond what has been asked and expected of them in helping mitigate COVID-19 in a statement released by the franchise on Wednesday

However, Texas said they were going to implement a three strike policy on fans not wearing masks, but that policy seemed to not be enforced during the home opener. On national television the majority of fans on the field-level suites behind home plate were seen not wearing masks for the entirety of the game.

The Rangers were able to accommodate full capacity stands on their home opener because the State of Texas and the county regulations and mandates allowed for it, so long as they enforced protocols. They are the only Major League Baseball team that has the ability to do so currently. 

However, it is highly unlikely, that other than their home opener, the Rangers will be able to fill Globe Life Field to its 40,300 limit this season. Each of the two home games following Monday's home opener hosted less than 20,000 fans.

COVID-19 has proven to be a difficult situation to mitigate and combat. The return of fans, especially at full capacity, will no doubt pose just one more challenge to the return of normal life. 

